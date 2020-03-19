The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights return to the Class C2 State Tournament after finishing 3rd at state last year. This is the girls third trip to state in five years. This year they return with a 25-1 record and the #1 seed in Class C2.
Clarkson-Leigh
The Lady Knights first opponent was Clarkson-Leigh, who had upset GACC in the District finals to get to state. The Lady Patriots came in with a 20-5 record for the season. Clarkson-Leigh scored the first 4 points of the game. The Lady Knights finally took their first lead 8-7 with 1:13 left in the opening period. They led 11-7 at the end of the quarter. Sadie Nelson hit two 3’s late in the quarter to give O-C the lead.
Oakland-Craig opened up a 20-13 lead with 2:06 left in the half. They led 20-15 at halftime. Seven of the Lady Knight’s points came at the line in the second quarter. Kennedy Benne was 5 of 6 for the quarter at the line. Of the Lady Patriots 15 points at halftime, 11 came at the line.
The third period O-C opened the lead to 31-21 with 2:56 left in the quarter with Sadie Nelson getting an old fashioned 3-pointer with a basket and a foul shot. O-C led 33-22 going into the final period. The Lady Knights held on to the lead to the end of the game winning 41-35 and advancing on to the semifinals at Devaney Center on Friday night.
The Lady Knights shot 35% (9 of 26) in 2-pointers, 33% (3 of 9) in 3-pointers and 56% (14 of 25) at the line. The team had 17 turnovers. Clarkson-Leigh shot 39% (9 of 23) in 2-pointers, 17% (1 for 6) in 3-pointers and 61% (23 of 38) at the line.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 18 points, hitting 4 of 14 in 2-pointers, 8 for 12 at the line. Sadie Nelson had 12 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers,2 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 3 at the line. Chaney Nelson had 8 points, hitting 1 for 1 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 3 for 7 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Jeannina Blaha with 2 and Sydney Guzinski with one point.
Kennedy Benne also led the team with 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Jeannina Blahak had 5 rebounds and Sadie Nelson had 3 rebounds. Sadie Nelson led the team with 15 deflections followed by Chaney Nelson and Kennedy Benne with 11 and Mya Guzinski with 10 deflections. Jeannina Blahak had 2 blocked shots and Sadie Nelson had one blocked shot.
Vs. Ponca
Ponca came into the tournament as the #4 seed having defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 56-38 to advance to the semifinals.
The Lady Knights were the first to score. The Lady Indians took their first lead of the game at 7-6 with 2:04 left in the opening quarter. With score tied at 8-8 Ponca dropped in a 3-point shot with the clock running down to hold an 11-8 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Kennedy Benne tied the game at 11-11 with 7:04 left in the half. The Lady Knights took the lead 13-11 with 4:57 left in the half. The two teams were playing tough defense. The Lady Knights led 22-18 with 1:22 left in the half and expanded that to 25-20 with 0:38.1 left in the half. But Ponca dropped in another long ball just before the time ran out to cut the lead to 25-23.
Ponca took the lead back 29-27 with 6:02 left in the 3rd quarter. O-C drew to just trailing by one 30-31 with 5:16 left in the quarter. That score stood for a long time. But Ponca pulled ahead 35-32 with 0:19.2 left in the period and that is how the quarter ended.
Ponca pulled ahead 39-32 with 5:58 left in the game. O-C closed to 37-41 with 4:12 left in the game. But the Lady Indians seemed in charge as the led 48043 with 1:17 left in the game. Time was running out for the Lady Knights as Ponca took home the win 53-44 to advance on to play Hastings St. Cecilia in the championship game late Saturday night. The Lady Knights moved on to face Croton in the consolation game for 3rd place on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln East.
The Lady Knights lost the game at the line as Ponca made 23 of 37 at the line. O-C only got to the line for 14 shots making 8 of them. The Lady Knights shot 40% (15 of 38) in 2-pointers and 22% (2 of 9) in 3-pointers. The team had 22 turnovers. Ponca shot 32% (6 of 19) in 2-pointers and 67% (6 of 9) in 3-pointers. They had 30 turnovers. The Lady Knight defense was stout holding Ponca to only 28 shots at the basket while shooting 47 shot.
Kennedy Benne led the team with 20 points hitting 4 of 14 in 2-pointers, 2 for 6 in 3-pointers and 6 for 10 at the line. Makenna Pearson followed with 9 points hitting 4 for 5 in 2-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Other scorers for O-C were Sydney Guzinski with 5, Chaney Nelson with 4, Edie Anderson, Sadie Nelson and Jeannina Blahak with 2 points each.
Leading the team in rebounding was Kennedy Benne, Mya Guzinski and Jeannina Blahak with 6 rebounds each. Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 assists followed by Kennedy Benne with 3 assists, Benne led the team with 6 steals followed by Mya Guzinski with 3 steals. Kennedy Benne led the team with 18 deflections followed by Mya Guzinski with 13 and Chaney Nelson with 12 deflections. Jeannina Blahak had 5 blocked shots. Sydney Guzinski, Mya Guzinski and Makenna Pearson h=each had a blocked shot.
Vs. Crofton
It turned out that the #1 seed Oakland-Craig faced the #2 seed Crofton in the consolation bracket. Crofton came out in a 1-2-2 full court press that caused a lot of problems for the Lady Knights. O-C only trailed 3-4 2:00 into the game. But by the end of the opening period the Lady Warriors led 20-8. The Lady Knights hit 3 of 11 from the field while Crofton hit 8 of 11 from the field.
Crofton expanded their lead to 26-10 with 3:04 left in the half. O-C scored one basket in the first 5 minutes of the quarter. The Lady Warriors led at halftime 35-17. The Lady Knights battled back to 24-37 with 3:22 left in the 3rd quarter and even closed it to 12 points 28-40 with 1:18 left in the period. Crofton extended the lead to 44-28 by the end of the 3rd quarter. The final period Crofton led 53-40 with 3:12 left in the game and pulled away to the 58-40 win.
The Lady Knights shot 30% (9 0f 30) in 2-pointers, 15% (3 of 20) in 3-pointers, the most 3-pointers shot in any single game by O-C all season, and they hit 62% (13 of 21) at the line. The team had only 12 turnovers for the game. Crofton shot 45% (14 of 31) in 2-pointers, 43% (3 for 7) in 3-pointers and 65% (20 of 31) at the line.
There were no Lady Knights that made it to double figures in scoring. Kennedy Benne led the team with 9 points, hitting 2 for 11 in 2-pointers and 5 for 6 at the line. Sydney Guzinski had 8 points, hitting 1 for 2 in 2-pointers and 2 for 5 in 3-pointers. Chaney Nelson had 7 points, hitting 3 for 7 in 2-pointers and 1 for 4 at the line. Jeannina Blahak had 7 points, hitting 2 for 5 in 2-pointers and 3 for 3 at the line.
Mya Guzinski led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Sydney Guzinski and Makenna Pearson with 4 rebounds each. Kennedy Benne led the team with 4 assists followed by Mya Guzinski with 3 assists. Benne led the team with 7 steals followed by Mya Guzinski with 4 steals. Kennedy Benne led the team with 18 deflections followed by Mya Guzinski with 14 and Chaney Nelson with 11 deflections. Kennedy Benne, Sydney Guzinski, Sadie Nelson and Makenna Pearson each had a blocked shot.
The Lady Knights took home a state trophy for the second year in a row with their 4th place finish. The end their season with a 26-3 record, a new school record for both wins and losses.
