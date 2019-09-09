The Oakland-Craig Cross Country teams opened their 2019 season in the Logan View Invite at the Auburn Invitational at the Auburn Country Club.
The O-C Lady Knights placed 3rdin a field 8 teams scoring 57 team points. Medaling were Sam Linder with a 5thplace finish with a time of 23:14.51 and Chaney Nelson finishing 7thwith a time of 23:20.05. Sydney Guzinski just missed medaling finishing 16thscoring 14 points with a time of 26:28.63. Sam and Chaney scored 4 and 6 points respectively. In Cross Country, as in golf, the lower score is the winning score. Others turning in times were Ellen Magnusson 31:53.81, Trinity Seery 33:41.59, Kalliah Johnson 35:05.54 and Hannah Moseman 35:38.94.
On the boys side the Knights finished 10thof 10 teams with a team score of 244.Top time for the Knights was Max Ward with a time of 22:54.15. Other times turned in were Lucas Hilliard 23:19.94, Max Henry 23:40.86, Angel Henry 25:23.81, Tyson Schultz, and Carmine Carson 27:12.95.
The O-C Cross Country teams will compete in the Norfolk Catholic Invite on Sept. 13 starting at 3:00.
Girls Team Results
- Bishop Neumann 40
- Schuyler 47
- Oakland-Craig 57
- West Point-Beemer 61
- Logan View 67
- Columbus Lakeview 80
- Boys Town 81
- BRLD 140
Boys Team Results
- Boys Town 30
- Schuyler 38
- BRLD 41
- Logan View 47
- Roncalli/Brownell 95
- Columbus Lakeview 98
- Bishop Neumann 127
- West Point-Beemer 149
- Neligh-Oakdale 196
- Oakland-Craig 244
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.