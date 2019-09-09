 

The Oakland-Craig Cross Country teams opened their 2019 season in the Logan View Invite at the Auburn Invitational at the Auburn Country Club. 

The O-C Lady Knights placed 3rdin a field 8 teams scoring 57 team points. Medaling were Sam Linder with a 5thplace finish with a time of 23:14.51 and Chaney Nelson finishing  7thwith a time of 23:20.05. Sydney Guzinski just missed medaling finishing 16thscoring 14 points with a time of 26:28.63. Sam and Chaney scored 4 and 6 points respectively. In Cross Country, as in golf, the lower score is the winning score. Others turning in times were Ellen Magnusson 31:53.81, Trinity Seery 33:41.59, Kalliah Johnson 35:05.54 and Hannah Moseman 35:38.94.

On the boys side the Knights finished 10thof 10 teams with a team score of 244.Top time for the Knights was Max Ward with a time of 22:54.15. Other times turned in were Lucas Hilliard 23:19.94, Max Henry 23:40.86, Angel Henry 25:23.81, Tyson Schultz, and Carmine Carson 27:12.95.

The O-C Cross Country teams will compete in the Norfolk Catholic Invite on Sept. 13 starting at 3:00.

Girls Team Results

  1. Bishop Neumann          40
  2. Schuyler                       47
  3. Oakland-Craig               57
  4. West Point-Beemer       61
  5. Logan View                   67
  6. Columbus Lakeview       80
  7. Boys Town                    81
  8. BRLD                            140

Boys Team Results

  1. Boys Town                    30
  2. Schuyler                       38
  3. BRLD                            41
  4. Logan View                   47
  5. Roncalli/Brownell          95
  6. Columbus Lakeview       98
  7. Bishop Neumann          127
  8. West Point-Beemer       149
  9. Neligh-Oakdale             196
  10. Oakland-Craig               244

