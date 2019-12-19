Battle Creek gym was the place for the 2nd competition of the year for the wrestling team. The Oakland-Craig Knights participated in the BC Duals for the first time and came away with a 1-4 dual record for the day. The Knights were missing 3 varsity wrestlers due to illness/injury which made it tough to compete team wise. “Control what we can control and that is our individual matches,” was the advice of head coach Craig Dennis as the competition kicked off.
The day started off with a dual against Crofton-Bloomfield and, due to numbers, only 3 matches were contested. Lucas Hilliard secured the only win with a 2nd period pin. Dual #2 was a conference test against Tekamah-Herman. The Knights went 3-0 in contested matches with pins by Trenton Arlt, Lucas Hilliard and Tavis Uhing. Those pins helped the Knights to a dual tie which was won by O-C on tiebreaker rules. With a small squad, matchups were hard to come by in dual #3 against Ansley/Lichfield. The Knights went 1-1 in those matchups with Laurence Brands securing a pin in the 42-24 loss.
After break, matchups worked out a little better as all 5 Knights would have matches in the last 2 duals. In dual #4 against Summerland (Clearwater, Orchard and Ewing), the Knights would go 4-1 in contested matches but fall in the dual 36-21. Winning with pins were Trenton Arlt and Laurence Brands. Adding to the team points was Lucas Hilliard with a major decision and Tavis Uhing with a technical fall. The final dual of the day was against host Battle Creek. The Braves are highly rated in Class C and it showed as they won the dual by a 64-6 score winning 4 of 5 matchups. Trenton Arlt secured the only win of the dual with a pin.
Arlt led the way for the Knights this day with a 5-0 record followed by Lucas Hilliard at 4-1. Tavis Uhing and Laurence Brands finished the day 3-2. Tom Maline did not wrestle but did pick up a forfeit win for the Knights. Freshman Landon Hilliard received a forfeit win and gamely represented the Knights in 3 other duals on the day. “I will say this about Landon, he is new to the sport and really not ready for varsity action, but he had the guts to walk out on that mat and compete to the best of his abilities. There are a lot of kids walking the school halls that will not take up that challenge, so I give him a ton of credit and am very proud of his attitude and effort,” said Assistant Coach Aaron Arlt.
The Knights should be closer to full strength when they host Superior and Winnebago in a triangular Friday the 20th. The first dual starts at 5:00 and will be in the old gym. Come support the wrestlers.
Battle Creek Duals
Team Count
1 Ansley/Litchfield 10
2 Battle Creek 18
3 Crofton-Bloomfield 12
4 Oakland-Craig 7
5 Summerland 16
6 Tekamah-Herman 11
