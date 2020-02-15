The Oakland-Craig wrestling team traveled to Pender Friday to take part in the Pender Duals. Competing with 5 other teams, O-C would go 3-1 in the team competition tying for 1st place with Winnebago and Creighton. Tie breakers would eventually drop the Knights to 3rd place in the team standings.
The Knights would drop the 1st dual of the night to Winnebago 42-30 but then reeled off 3 straight wins downing Niobrara/Verdigree 42-12 and Ponca 47-18 before handing Creighton its only loss on the evening 33-30 with Laurence Brands providing the winning points by pin in the last match of the evening.
Going 4-0 for the tournament were Trenton Arlt, Lucas Hilliard, Tom Maline and Jarron Metzler. Carter Bousquet, Tavis Uhing and Laurence Brands finished at 3-1 while Landon Hilliard went 1-3.
The highlight of the evening included the dual clinching points provided by Laurence Brands in the Creighton dual and the comeback finish provided by Lucas Hilliard in the Creighton dual as well. Hilliard, down 5-1 with only about 20 seconds left was able to get an escape for 1 point then lock up a throw from his feet good for a 2 point takedown and back points to win the match 6-5.
The Knights will be hosting the C-3 District this Friday and Saturday bringing 16 teams to town. Wrestling starts Friday at 4:00PM with the district wrapping up Saturday with a start time of 10:00AM. The top 4 finishers at each weight class will advance to the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Center in Omaha Feb 20-22.
