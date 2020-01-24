Last week’s competitions for the Oakland-Craig wrestlers included a dual with Weeping Water and a tournament at Battle Creek and marked the first time this season all 8 varsity wrestlers were available to compete. It was no surprise then, that the grapplers turned in some of their best performances of the year so far.
The week started on Thursday with a dual against top 10 ranked Weeping Water. Filling only 8 of 14 weight classes does make it difficult to win in a dual format but the Knights took 4 of 6 contested matches and received 2 forfeits, forging a 36-36 tie at the end of competition. The tie breaking criteria awarded the dual to Weeping Water since they filled more weight classes. Winning by pin in the dual were Trenton Arlt, Carter Bousquet, Tavis Uhing and Jarron Metzler.
Next up was the Battle Creek Invitational help on Saturday. Weather issues caused a slight delay in the start of the tournament and prevented a couple of teams from attending but things got started at 10:00AM with 12 teams in the fold.
Trenton Arlt got 5 matches on the day and breezed through his first 4 including a pin over state rated Layne Sturek of Pender. This set up a match in the finals with Class D #2 Hunter Bennett of Elkhorn Valley. Bennett controlled the 1st period building a 4-1 lead. A late takedown closed the gap to 4-3 but that’s where the bout ended. Arlt placed 2nd and improved to 30-3 on the year.
Carter Bousquet picked up two pins in his 113lb bracket and finished in 3rd place on the day. His match of the day ended up being a loss but he took eventual bracket champion Braxton Volk of Pender to the wire before dropping a close 3-0 decision.
Lucas Hilliard and Tavis Uhing would also end up on the same podium step finishing the day in 3rd place at 138lbs and 145lbs respectively. Both went 2-2 on the day and picked up a pin.
Tom Maline competed at 170lbs which was probably the toughest bracket at the tournament. Maline would end up short against #3 Issiah Borgman of Stanton and #6 Wyatt Hegemann of Howells-Dodge. Maline gave Hegemann a much tougher match than the score would indicate but still ended up 4th on the podium.
Jarron Metzler would improve to 17-4 on the year with a 3-1 day and a 2nd place finish at 182lbs. He secured 2 pins in his bracket and a decision on his way to the final.
Landon Hilliard continues to show improvement every match he competes in but 195lbs can be a tough place for a freshman. His effort and willingness to compete are appreciated.
Laurence Brands picked up 2 pins at 220lbs and finished the day in 4th place. Working his way to the final match of the day, Brands found himself on his back in a tight hold early but was able to escape and maneuver a tight pinning combination of his own to secure his top 4 finish.
The Knights team actually sat in 2nd place late in the day as they controlled their early matched but could not sustain that momentum as the matches got tougher. Still, they were able to put up 107 points in the team race good enough for a 4th place finish.
The Knights next compete on Thursday with a dual against North Bend High School hosted by the Knights in the old gym at 7:00PM. They then host the Oakland-Craig Invitational welcoming 18 teams for a full day of competition. Stop by to cheer on the Knights or you can listen to the finals on KTIC 101.9 The Bull.
