Rockets 10s 5-5-5 15
BRLD 0-0-3 3
The Oakland-Craig Rockets 10’s team traveled to Lyons to play the BRLD Wolverines on Sunday evening.
The Rockets came to bat first and scored the maximum runs of five for the inning. BRLD came to bat. Karsen Olsen and Skiler Watson walked. Hilary Ray had three strikeouts to end the inning.
The second inning Julie Meyer led off walking followed by Cadence Johansen had an RBI single as the Rockets went on to score the maximum 5 runs to go up 10-0. The bottom of the inning Taselyn McCauley led off with a walk but was put out trying to go home on a passed ball.
The third inning the Rockets scored their 5thrun of the inning on Madeline Pearson reaching base on an error. Going into the bottom of the inning the Rockets led 15-0. Jaylynn Redding led off with a walk but was picked off trying to go home. Kenley Brink, Karsen Olsen, Jaylynn Simonsen and Skiler Watson all walked and scored. With bases loaded and one out Hilary Ray returned to the pitching circle and struck out the next two batters to end the game.
The hitters and scorers for the Rockets were Marysa Moseman going 1 for 1, walked twice and scored 3 times; Madeline Pearson walked once and scored; Hilary Ray walked twice and scored twice; Myesha Larson walked and scored; Brinley Eriksen walked twice and scored twice; Gracie Klausen walked twice and scored twice; Lily Petersen was hit by the pitcher and scored; Julie Meyer walked, hit by the pitcher and scored; Elinor Johnson walked and scored; and Cadence Johansen was 1 for 1, walked, scored and had an RBI.
Hilary Ray had a big day in the pitching circle going 2 2/3 innings striking out 7, walked 4 and allowed no runs on no hits.
