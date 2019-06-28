Schuyler 0-4-2-0-0 6
O-C Ponies 12-1-0-6-x 19
The OC Ponies continue in second place in the league with a 7-1 record defeating Schuyler easily after a big first inning.
JT Brands was the starting pitcher for the Oakland-Craig Ponies. Schuyler came to bat first and were put down in order. The bottom of the inning Carter Bousquet reached base on a error with one out. Emmit Johnson had an RBI single. Tavis singled followed by an RBI single to centerfield by JT Brands. Dom Richter single scoring two runs followed by LJ McNeill’s RBI triple. Landon Hilliard doubled. Bousquet had an RBI triple. Tavis Uhing had an RBI single and Dom Richter had an RBI single for his third RBI of the inning. By the end of the inning o-C led 12-0
Schuyler got on the scoreboard in the top of the 2ndinning on a couple singles, a walk and a double. Going into the bottom of the 2ndinning O-C led 12-4. In the bottom of the inning Luke Richards led off with a 1-out single to right field. Carter Bousquet had an RBI triple.
The top of the 3rdinning Schuyler led off with a triple, who came around and scored on an error.
The bottom of the 4thinning O-C’s scored 6 more runs to go up 19-6 which was the final score.
Hitters and scorers for O-C were Connor Guill 2 for 3 including a triple, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Carter Bousquet 1 for 3 including a triple, reached base on an error twice, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Emmit Johnson 1 for 2, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Sylas Nelson walked and scored; Tavis Uhing 2 for 2, scored twice and had an RBI; Jimmy Barauskas was hit by the pitcher and scored; JT Brands 2 for 4 including a double, reached base on an error, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; Dom Richter 3 for 3, walked, scored twice and ad 3 RBI’s; LJ Mcneill 2 for 3 including a triple, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Landon Hilliard 1 for 2 including a double and scored once; and Luke Richards 1 for 4, walked and scored.
JT Brands started on the mound going 2 innings striking out 3, walked one and allowed 4 runs on 3 hits. Dom Richter went 2 innings striking out 3, walked one and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits. Connor Guill went one inning striking out 2, walked 2 and allowed no runs on no hits.
