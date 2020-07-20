Vs. West Point
Oakland-Craig 5-2-1-2-8 18
West Point 2-0-0-2-4 8
The Oakland-Craig Ponies traveled to West Point Wednesday with their undefeated record. Their bats were on fire as they rolled to an 18-8 win in 5 innings.
Oakland-Craig started with bats ablaze from the start in the top of the 1st inning. Emmett Johnson led off with a single to left field. Dom Richter walked with 1-out. Then, JT Brands stepped up to the plate and blasted a homerun over the centerfield fence for a 3-run homerun. Mason Pearson doubled to left field followed by an RBI single by Jesse Droescher. He scored on a sacrifice ground out. O-C batted through the order and led 5-2 after one inning.
Emmett Johnson walked and scored on an RBI single by Braylon Anderson. He scored on an RBI Single by Mason Pearson.
The top of the 3rd inning Sylas Nelson started the inning with a single to left field and scored on an RBI single by Emmett Johnson. They added two more runs in the top of the 4th inning to go up 9-2 going into the bottom of the 4th inning. In the bottom of the inning West Point scored twice.
Oakland-Craig scored 8 more runs in the top of the 5th inning with 14 batters coming to the plate. West Point scored 4 runs in the bottom of the inning. The game eded after 5 innings with O-C winning 18-8.
Hitters and scorers were: Emmett Johnson 3 for 4, walked, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Braylon Anderson 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Corbin Guill was 1 for 1, walked and scored twice; Dom Richter was 1 for 2, walked 3 times, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; JT Brands 5 for 5 including a homerun and a double, scored 3 times and had 5 RBI’s; Mason Pearson was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Nolan Magnusson was 1 for 2, reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI; Jesse Droescher was 2 for 5 with a double, scored and had an RBI; Jaxen Jorgensen had an RBI; Oliver Johnson walked and scored; Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 1 for 3; Jace Lindberg walked and scored; and Sylas Nelson was 1 for 3, walked and scored.
Mason Pearson went one inning on the mound striking out 2, walked 4 and allowed 2 runs on one hit; Braylon Anderson went 3 innings striking out 3, walked one and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits. Jesse Droescher went one inning striking out 2, walked 3 and allowed 4 runs on one hit.
Vs. Pierce
Pierce 1-3-0-0-0 4
Oakland-Craig 1-6-3-2-2 14
The O-C ponies hosted Pierce in Craig on Sunday and got their second 10-run game in a row 14-4.
Pierce scored first in the top of the 1st inning with a batter reaching base on an error and scored on an RBI single. Oakland-Craig answered back with a run in the bottom of the inning with Emmett Johnson leading off with a walk and scored on a sacrifice ground out by Corbin Guill.
Pierce scored 3 runs in the top of the 2nd inning on a pair of hits and a couple of errors. The Knights erupted in the bottom of the inning batting around the order plus one scoring 6 runs. After two innings O-C led 7-4.
From that point on O-C shut down the scoring for Pierce while the Knights added 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning, 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning and 2 more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. They walked away with the 14-4 win in 5 innings.
Hitters and scorers for Oakland-Craig were: Emmett Johnson was 2 for 2, scored twice and had an RBI; Braylon Anderson reached base on an error, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Corbin Guill was 1 for 2 with a double, hit by the pitcher, scored and had an RBI; JT Brands was 2 for 3 with a double, scored and had an RBI; Dom Richter was 1 for 3 and had an RBI; Nolan Magnusson was 1 for 3 with a double and scored twice; Oliver Johnson walked and scored; Jeremiah Druckenmiller was hit by the pitcher and reached base on an error and scored; Sylas Nelson was hit by the pitcher and walked and scored twice; Mason Pearson walked and scored.
Nolan Magnusson went 4 innings striking out 7 and allowed 4 runs on 2 hits. Emmett Johnson went one inning striking out one, walked one and allowed no runs on one hit.
