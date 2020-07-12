Vs. Pender
O-C 4-0-0-0-0-3-0 7
Pender 0-1-2-0-2-0-0 5
Last Wednesday the Oakland-Craig Ponies were to be playing Pender in Pender. But the game was moved to Craig due to a downed light in Pender.
The Oakland-Craig Ponies went to the plate first as the visiting team on their own ball field. Emmett Johnson led off with a single, but was picked off at second base by the catcher. Braylon Anderson singled followed by Corbin Guill with an RBI double. JT Brands reached base on an error scoring a run. Mason Pearson had an RBI single. Jesse Droescher singled and scored on Nolan Magnusson reaching base on an error. Jeremiah Druckenmiller doubled to wrap up the inning. Pender had two hits in the bottom of the inning but left the runners stranded. At the end of the 1st inning Oakland-Craig led 4-0.
Pender got on the board in the bottom of the 2nd inning scoring one run and leaving two stranded on base. They added two more runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning on a single and a 2-run homerun. In the bottom of the 5th inning Pender took their first lead of the game scoring two more runs on two walks and two hits. Pender led 5-4 going into the 6th inning.
But the silent Oakland-Craig bats of the last 4 innings came to life in the 6th inning, all on a 2-out rally. Sylas Nelson walked with two outs. Emmett Johnson had an RBI double followed by Braylon Anderson with an RBI single. Corbin Guill had an RBI double. Pender went down in the bottom of the inning leaving one runner stranded on base. After 6 innings Oakland-Craig 7-5. That score held to be the final score for the game.
Oakland-Craig finished the game with 11 hits scoring 7 runs and committed no errors. Pender had 6 hits scoring 5 runs and committed 2 errors.
Hitters for Oakland-Craig were: Emmett Johnson, who was 2 for 4 with a double, scored and had an RBI; Braylon Anderson was 2 for 4, scored twice and had an RBI; Corbin Guill was 2 for 3, scored and had 2 RBI’s; JT Brands reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI; Mason Pearson was 1 for 3 and walked; Jesse Droescher was 2 for 3 and scored; Dom Richter was 1 for 1 with a double; Nolan Magnusson reached base on an error and had an RBI; Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 1 for 4 with a double and reached base on a fielder’s choice; and Sylas Nelson walked and scored.
Emmett Johnson went 3 innings on the mound, facing 17 batters and striking out 2, walking 3 and allowing 3 runs on 4 hits. JT Brands went 2 innings facing 10 batters striking out one, walking 3 and allowing 2 runs on one hit; Corbin Guill went 2 innings facing 8 batters, striking out 3 and allowing no runs on one hit.
Vs. Wayne
Wayne 0-2-1-0-0-1-0 4
O-C 1-1-0-0-1-2-x 5
The O-C Ponies hosted Wayne in Craig on Sunday evening. The locals came away with a 5-4 win.
In the bottom of the first inning, Emmett Johnson led off reaching base being hit by the pitcher. Braylon Anderson reached base on a fielder’s choice. JT Brands had an RBI single to right field to put O-C up 1-0 after one inning.
Wayne’s first two batters reached base on errors and scored. The bottom of the inning Oakland-Craig answered with Jesse Droescher's single with one out. Following that, Jace Lindberg reached base on a walk. Droescher scored on a Wayne error.
The teams went into the third inning tied 2-2. Wayne scored on a single and an error to take the 3-2 lead.
Oakland-Craig tied it up again in the top of the 5th inning. Corbin Guill reached base on an error and scored. Mason Pearson also reached base on an error but was left stranded.
The top of the 6th inning Wayne led off with a walk and came around and scored. The Knights answered back in the bottom of the 6th inning with Nolan Magnusson leading off with a single to left field followed by Jesse Droescher reaching base on an error. Both came around and scored to give O-C the 5-4 lead. Wayne went down in the bottom of the inning leaving a runner stranded on base.
Wayne had 4 runs on 5 hits and committed 5 errors. Oakland-Craig scored 5 runs on 4 hits and committed 2 errors.
Hitters for Oakland-Craig were: Emmett Johnson, who was hit by the pitcher and scored; Corbin Guill reached base on an error, walked twice and scored. JT Brands was 1 for 4 and had an RBI; Nolan Magnusson was 1 for 3 and scored; and Jesse Droescher went 2 for 3, reached base on an error and scored twice.
Dom Richter went 3 innings on the mound facing 16 batters, striking out 3, walking none and allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. JT Brands went 4 innings, facing 15 batters, striking out 6, walking one and allowing one run on 2 hits.
