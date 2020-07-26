Vs. Howells-Dodge
H-D 1-1-3-0-0-0-0 6
O-C 2-0-3-0-2-5-x 13
The Ponies hosted Howell-Dodge last Wednesday and came away with a win for their 8th win of the year.
Howells-Dodge opened with a walk to the lead off batter, who scored on an error to go up 1-0. The bottom of the inning the Knights responded. Emmett Johnson led the inning off with a walk and scored on an error. Jesse Droescher followed with a double, but was caught off the base by the catcher. JT Brands reached base on an error and scored on an RBI single by Mason Pearson. After one inning O-C led 2-1.
Howells-Dodge scored in the top of the second inning to tie the game at 2-2. The top of the third inning the H-D scored 3 times, leading off the inning with a walk followed by an RBI single. After one out they got two runners on base with a walk and a fielder’s choice. They scored on an RBI single and error.
The bottom of the third inning O-C responded with 4 runs to regain the lead. JT Brands had a 1-out double to lead off with 1-out. Dom Richter reached base on an error scoring a run. Mason Pearson followed with a walk. Jeremiah Druckenmiller doubled scoring 2 runs. He scored on a passed ball.
Corbin Guill came in to close the game shutting down the Howells-Dodge bats. The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. Dom Richter led off with a walk and scored on a 1-out bunt single by Jace Lindberg. He scored on a passed ball.
O-C added 5 more runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to put O-C up 13-5. Howells-Dodge went down in order with two striking out.
Hitters and scorers for O-C were: Emmett Johnson was 1 for 4, walked and scored; Braylon Anderson walked and scored; Jesse Droescher was 2 for 4, scored and had an RBI; JT Brands was 2 for 4, reached base on an error, scored 3 times and had an RBI. Dom Richter walked, reached base on an error and fielder’s choice, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Oliver Johnson reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI; Mason Pearson was 1 for 3, walked, scored and had an RBI; Sylas Nelson was 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI; Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 1 for 3, walked, reached base on a fielder’s choice. Scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; and Corbin Guill was 1 for 1, walked twice and had an RBI.
Braylon Anderson went 1 1/3 innings on the mount striking out one, walked 4 and allowed 2 runs on one hit. Dom Richter went 1 2/3 innings striking out 2, walked 3 and allowed 4 runs on 3 hits. Corbin Guill went 4 innings striking out 4, walked none and allowed no runs on 3 hits.
Vs. West Point Twins
West Point 3-1-3-0-0-0-0 7
O-C 3-0-0-4-0-1-x 8
The O-C Knights Pony Team had to come from behind to preserve their undefeated league standing. They finished the season with a 9-0 record.
West Point opened the game with two singles and a walk scoring all three runners. The Knights responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs to tie the game. Braylon Anderson led off with a 1-out single. He scored on a passed ball. Corbin Guill singed to left-centerfield followed by an RBI single by JT Brands. Brands scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
West Point scored a run on two errors in the top of the 2nd inning. They added 3 more runs in the top of the 3rd inning a hit batter, 2 singles, a double and an error. West Point led 7-3 going into the 4th innings.
Oakland-Craig came to life in the bottom of the 4th inning. Dom Richter doubled deep to right field with one out. Jeremiah Druckenmiller singled. Corbin Guill had a 2 run double followed by JT Brands reaching base on an error on the 3rd strike scoring a run. At the end of 6 innings the two teams were tied up at 7-7 going into the bottom of the 6th inning.
O-C's Jeremiah Druckenmiller led off with a single to left field and scored on a deep flyout to left field to score the go ahead run. Corbin Guill struck out the side in the top of the 7th inning to end the game. O-C edged out an 8-7 win.
Hitters and scorers for Oakland-Craig were: Braylon Anderson was 2 for 4, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s. Corbin Guill was 1 for 3, walked and scored and had 2 RBI’s; JT Brands was 1 for 2, walked, reached base on a 3rd strike, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Dom Richter was 2 for 3 and scored; and Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 2 for 3, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored twice.
JT Brands went 2 innings on the mound striking out 6, walked one and allowed 4 runs on 3 hits. Emmett Johnson went 2 innings striking out 3, hit a batter, and allowed 3 runs on 4 hits. Corbin Guill closed the game going 3 innings striking out 6, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits.
