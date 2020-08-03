Vs. Howell-Dodge (First Round)
H-D 0-0-0-0-0 0
O-C 3-6-1-1-x 11
The Oakland-Craig ponies opened the conference tournament as the #1 seed and will be hosting the tournament for the duration. They opened the first round with Howells-Dodge coming to Craig.
Dom Richter started on the mound. Howells-Dodge singled with one out in the top of the first inning, but he was left stranded on the bases. In the bottom of the inning O-C got on the board first. Jeremiah Druckenmiller led off with a single with one out. Corbin Guill followed with an RBI triple. Then JT Brands stepped to the plate. With a powerful swing he sent the ball over the centerfield fence for a 2-run homerun.
After Howells-Dodge was left with another runner stranded on base, the bottom of the second inning Nolan Magnusson led off with a walk. After two outs, the Knights’ bats went to work. Jeremiah Druckenmiller had an RBI single to left field. He stole second and third base. Corbin Guill walked. JT Brands came to the plate again and repeated with a strong swing of the bat; he sent the ball over the centerfield fence for his second 2-run homerun. Jesse Droescher singled to left field. Mason Pearson followed with an RBI single to centerfield. After two innings O-C led 9-0.
Richter struck out the side in the top of the 3rd inning. Nolan Magnusson led off the bottom of the inning with a double down the first base line. He scored on a sacrifice out by Braylon Anderson. After 3 innings O-C led 10-0.
Oakland-Craig added another run in the bottom of the 4th inning. JT Brands singled, Mason Pearson singled on a hit and run advancing JT Brands to third base. Jace Lindberg had an RBI single. The game ended in the top of the 5th inning with the Knights winning 11-0.
Hitters and scorers for Oakland-Craig were: Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 2 for 3, scored twice and had an RBI; Corbin Guill was 1 for 2 including a triple, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; JT Brands was 3 for 3 with 2 homeruns, scored 3 times and had 4 RBI’s; Jesse Droescher was 1 for 2 and scored; Mason Pearson was 2 for 2, walked, scored and had an RBI; Jace Lindberg was 1 for 1 with an RBI; and Nolan Magnusson was 1 for 2 including a double, walked and scored twice.
Dom Richter went 3 innings on the mound striking out 4, walked none and allowed no runs on one hit. Mason Pearson went 2 innings striking out 2, walked none and allowed no runs on 2 hits.
Vs. Pender (Second Round)
Pender 0-2-0-9-1-0-0 12
O-C Ponies 9-0-2-1-2-0-x 15
The O-C Ponies hosted Pender in the second round of the tournament in Craig. Corbin Guill started on the mound. O-C put down Pender in order. In the bottom of the inning the Knights bats erupted and it looked like it was going to be another quick easy win. Braylon Anderson led off with a single followed by an RBI double by Jeremiah Druckenmiller. Corbin Guill reached base on an error. Mason Pearson had an RBI single. Emmett Johnson singled. Dom Richter grounded out scoring a run. Nolan Magnuson had an RBI single. Braylon Anderson reached base on an error. Jeremiah Druckenmiller singled for the second time in the inning and Corbin Guill had a 2 RBI single. The first inning ended with O-C leading 9-0.
Pender scored twice in the top of the 2nd inning with two lead off singles and a 1-out single. The bottom of the third inning O-C scored twice to answer the Pender scores. O-C led 11-2 after two innings.
With the change of pitchers for O-C Pender took their turn batting around the order. The Knights allowed 9 runs on 6 hits, 3 errors and a walk in the inning. The bottom of the inning JT Brands led off reaching base on an error and scored on a sacrifice ground out by Mason Pearson giving O-C the lead again 12-11.
In the top of the 5th Pender scored a run to tie the game again. Corbin Guill returned to the mound with one out and bases loaded. He threw one pitch as the batter line out to him and he threw the ball to third base catching the runner off the base for a double play to end the inning leaving two runners stranded. In the bottom of the inning Dom Richter led off with a single to right-centerfield. Nolan Magnusson reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored on an error throw to third by the pitcher.
Guill struck out 5 batters in the final two innings and left one runner stranded on base. Oakland-Craig came up in the bottom of the 6th inning scoring two more runs to secure their win 15-12.
Hitters and scorers for O-C were: Braylon Anderson was 2 for 4, reached base on an error, scored 3 times and had 2 RBI’s; Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 2 for 3, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Corbin Guill was 1 for 4, reached base on an error, scored and had 2 RBI’s; JT Brands was 1 for 4, reached base on errors twice and scored 3 runs; Jesse Droescher was 1 for 4; Mason Pearson was 1 for 4, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored twice and had an RBI; Emmett Johnson was 1 for and scored; Dom Richter was 2 for 4, reached base on an error, scored and had 3 RBI’s; and Nolan Magnusson was 1 for 4, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored twice and had an RBI.
Vs. Wakefield (Championship)
Wakefield 0-1-0-0-4-0-0 5
O-C Ponies 1-0-0-3-8-1-x 13
The O-C Ponies hosted Wakefield in the championship game for the conference tournament.
Dom Richter started for the Knights. Wakefield left one stranded on base in the first inning. The bottom of the inning O-C struck first. Braylon Anderson singled but was put out stealing 2nd base. Jeremiah Druckenmiller walked and scored on a passed ball.
Wakefield scored the tying run in the top of the 2nd inning.
It wasn’t until the bottom of the 4th inning when Oakland-Craig took the lead scoring 3 runs on a 2-out rally. Emmett Johnson and Nolan Magnusson each had singles. Emmet Johnson stole home on a pitcher’s throw to first base on a pick off move. Jace Lindberg had an RBI triple to the fence in right field. Braylon Anderson had an RBI single.
The top of the 5th inning Wakefield answered and took a 6-5 lead. In the bottom of the innings the Knights bats caught fire as they had 11 batters come to the plate during the inning scoring 8 runs by the time the inning ended. They had five singles; one was a bunt by Sylas Nelson that cleared the bases and he scored on a passed ball. Capping the inning off was Corbin Guill hitting a 2-run homerun over the left field fence.
O-C scored once more in the bottom of the 6th inning as Wakefield left one batter on base in the last two innings.
The Knights closed out the 2020 season with an undefeated 9-0 season and winning the three games in the conference tournament to win both the league and the league tournament.
Hitters and scorers for the Knights were: Braylon Anderson was 2 for 4; Jeremiah Druckenmiller was 1 for 2, walked twice and scored twice; Corbin Guill was 1 for 2 with a 2 homerun, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Dom Richter was 1 for 3, walked and scored; Jaxen Jorgensen was 1 for 2, reached base on an error, scored twice and had an RBI; Emmett Johnson was 2 for 4, scored twice and had an RBI; Nolan Magnuson was 3 for 4, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored twice; Jace Lindberg was 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI; and Sylas Nelson was 1 for 2, scored and had 3 RBI’s.
Dom Richter went 4 innings striking out 2, walked 2 and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits. Corbin Guill went 3 innings striking out 5, walked one and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits.
