The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights hosted the Jamboree game with Cedar Bluffs. Cedar Bluffs is in the Lady Knights’ subdistrict along with Mead, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan. The Lady Knights introduced a big starting line-up with Bailey Helzer (6’0”), Makenna Pearson (5’11”) and Rheanna Paul (5’11). The O-C ladies swept Cedar Bluffs 3-0.
The first set was a back and forth set as Cedar Bluffs scored the first two points. Then O-C recovered scoring 4 points on Kennedy Benne’s serve. Cedar Bluffs regained the lead 5-4. That was the way most of the set went with 9 lead changes until Cedar Bluffs opened up a 22-18 lead. O-C recovered a couple points to trail 20-22. Cedar Bluffs scored their 23rdpoint and it looked like they might take the first set. But O-C won the serve and trailed 21-23. Ashten Rennerfeldt served out the set for the 25-23 win. O-C had 3 ace serves during the set.
The second set O-C started the serve first. The Lady Knights scored the first two points. They had several short service runs that put O-C up 14-8. Cedar Bluffs rallied back to within two points 12-14. Josie Richards had a short service run putting O-C up 20-13. The Lady Knights took the second set 25-19.
The third set was all Oakland-Craig. After exchanging first point, Josie Richards had a 5-point run. Bailey Helzer had a short run and O-C was up 12-3. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 3-point service run to put O-C up 18-5. The Lady Knights never looked back as Marissa Mulder served out the set for the 25-12 set win and 3-0 match win.
The Lady Knights travel to Dodge on Thursday night to open the regular season with the Howells-Dodge Lady Jaguars. The JV game starts at 6:00 followed by the Varsity game. Then on Thursday Sept. 5 O-C will compete in the Wisner-Pilger tournament that continues on Saturday.
