The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights cross country team took 5thin a field of 14 teams at the Norfolk Catholic Invitational. The O-C ladies had one medalist and one that just missed medaling.
Chaney Nelson took 10thwith a time of 22:13.26 for medal. Her time was about a 1:10 better than her time she had at Wisner in the last meet. Sam Linder placed 18thjust outside medaling with a time of 23:00.88. Her time was 0:46 less than her time in the Wisner meet. Sydney Guzinski was 31stwith a time of 24:54.29. Her time was nearly 2:00 better than her time at Wisner. Ellen Magnusson had a time of 27:44.06, over 4:00 better than her last meet in Wisner. Kalliah Johnson turned in a time of 31:09.97, a time about 1:46 better than her meet time at Wisner.
For the Knights boys’ cross-country team Max Ward turned in the best time for the team with 22:04.01. His time was nearly 1:30 less than his time turned in at Wisner. Lucas Hilliard was 22:18.14, nearly 1:50 better than the time in Wisner. Max Henry turned in a time of 24:05.40, Tyson Schultz 24:08.62, nearly 2:00 faster than his time in Wisner. Angel Henry had a time of 24:53.30 and Carmine Carson had a time of 26:32.06.
Girls Team Standings
- Boone Central/NG 19
- Bloomfield 35
- Hartington/NC 53
- Wayne 98
- Oakland-Craig 102
- Battle Creek 103
- O’Neill 114
- Norfolk Catholic 121
- Humphrey St. Francis 128
- Crofton 151
- Wisner-Pilger 195
- Humphrey/LHF 202
- Osmond 227
- BRLD 248
