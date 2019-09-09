The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights traveled to Dodge to face the Howells-Dodge Lady Jaguars in their season opener. The Lady Knights big front line dominated the match with several blocks at the net as they rolled to a 3-0 win.
They were a high energy team with a lot of hustle. The front line had several blocks, especially Makenna Pearson who probably had her career best night with several blocks at the net as well as a few kills. The team had unofficially had only 7 service errors. The team left few open spots on the floor and had some pancake saves and several digs.
Howells-Dodge had an early lead 3-1 in the opening set. But the lady Knights did not allow them to get much going in runs during the set while having short service runs. The set stayed close till late when O-C opened up a 23-18 lead with Josie Richards served the winning point to take the opening set 25-19.
The second set O-C opened with the first point and with a few short service runs the Lady Knights moved head 18-9. Kennedy Benne served up the winning point to take the second set 25-16.
The final set was all O-C. Ashten Rennerfeldt had a 4-point service run to put the Lady Knights up 7-2. A 3-point service run by Josie Richards put O-C up 20-9. Bailey Helzer served the winning point to take the set 25-14.
The Lady Knights had a very impressive opening match. They moved around quickly and appeared relaxed. The O-C ladies had 32 kills at the net, 8 ace serves, 57 digs and 7 blocks at the net.
Individually the had the following stats: Mya Guzinski 11 set assists, 4 kills, 2 ace serves, 7 digs and 2 block assists; Josie Richards 14 set assists, 3 kills, one service ace, and 8 digs; Kennedy Benne 12 kills, one service ace, 13 digs and a block assist; Bailey Helzer had 8 kills, 2 service aces and 13 digs; Ashten Rennerfeldt had 14 digs and 2 ace serves; Makenna Pearson had a career high of 7 blocks at the net, 4 solo and 3 assists, and 4 kills. Rheanna Paul had a kill, 2 digs and a block assist.
The Lady Knights will be traveling to Wisner to compete in the Northeast Nebraska Classic tournament that starts on Thursday and continues on Saturday morning. They start in Pender on Thursday night with Wayne as their first opponent starting at 5:30.
