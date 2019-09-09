The Oakland-Craig Knights took the road for their opening game of the 2019 season as the traveled to Crofton to take on the Warriors. The Knights come into the season rated #9 in Omaha and #3 in Lincoln. The Knight came in ready for this matchup as the walked away with a 28-0 win. After the victory the Knights moved up to #2 in Lincoln right behind #1 BRLD after Aquinas lost their opener and they moved up to #7 behind Fremont Bergan.
The Knights won the toss and chose to receive. O-C started their opening drive on the OC41 and marched down field in 6 plays for the first touchdown of the game with Jaron Meyer taking the ball into the end zone. The drive took 1:54. The 2-point conversion failed and O-C led 6-0.
On Crofton’s first play of their drive the quarterback was sacked by Wyatt Seagren and they went 3 and out and punted back to O-C. The Knights next possession was stopped due to a big loss on shotgun hike over the quarterback’s head putting them at a 3rdand 21.
The Warriors next possession was stopped when O-C got another sack on the quarterback by Caden Nelson and Blake Johnson putting Crofton to a 3rdand goal on the 16-yard line. The Knights were able to put pressure on the quarterback much of the game.
The 6-0 score held to the end of the 1stquarter.
There was no scoring until the end of the 2ndquarter as the Knights got the ball on their own 23 with 4:36 left in the half. They proceeded to march down field in 11 plays and scored with 0:43.4 left in the half.
Crofton received the kickoff to start the second half. The Warriors moved the ball 21 yards before having to punt. O-C took possession with 8:31 left in the quarter and proceeded to march down the field using up the most of the time remaining. They took the ball on their own 6-yard line and marched 94 yards in 20 plays with Ian Lundquist taking the ball into the end zone with 0:28.3 left in the quarter using up 8:03. O-C led 20-0 going into the final quarter.
After the Knights fumbled the ball to Crofton on their first possession in the 4thquarter, Crofton was sitting with a 2ndand inches when they were called for clipping putting back to a 2ndand 15 and delay of game call a couple plays later put the to a 4th& 19 on the Crofton 20. A bad hike over the head of the punter gave Oakland-Craig a first and goal on the Crofton 3.
O-C fumbled the ball into the endzone a couple plays later and covered it for the touchdown. O-C led 28-0 with 4:11 left in the game.
The Knights had 278 yards of total offense, 63 passing and 215 rushing. They had 3 fumbles and lost 2 for the game and 4 penalties for 20 yards.
Crofton had 187 total offensive yards, 76 passing and 11 yards rushing. They had no turnovers and 6 penalties for 40 yards.
Colton Thomsen passed for 63 yards completing 4 of 8 passes and rushed for 54 yards on 5 carries averaging 10.8 yards per carry. Jaron Meyer rushed for 74 yards in 17 carries averaging 4.4 yards per carry and scored one touchdown. Caden Nelson rushed for 32 yards in 6 carries averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Ian Lundquist rushed for 54 yards in 13 carries averaging 4.2 yards per carry and had 2 touchdowns. Caden Nelson had one reception for 47 yards and Ian Lundquist had 3 receptions for 9 yards.
Leading tacklers for the Knights were Mike Brands with 7 assisted tackles and Thomas Maline with 6 tackles, 5 solo.
The Knights next opponent will be hosting #9 Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS CHS
TD 10:06 Jaron Meyer 4 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 6 0
Second Quarter
TD 0:43.4 Ian Lundquist 8 Yd Run
(Coulter Thiele Run for Two-Point Conversion) 14 0
Third Quarter
TD 0:28.3 Caden Nelson 1 Yd Run (Failed Two-Point Conversion) 20 0
Fourth Quarter
TD 4:11 Ian Lundquist 1 Yd Run
(Coulter Thiele Run for Two-Point Conversion) 28 0
Team Totals OC CHS
Total Plays 60 54
Total Yards 278 187
Passing Yards 63 76
Rushing Yards 215 111
First Downs 15 10
Third Down Efficiency 5-11 4-12
-45% -33%
Fourth Down Efficiency 1-1 0-2
-100% 0%
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles Lost 2 0
Interceptions Thrown 0 0
Penalties 4 6
Yards 20 40
