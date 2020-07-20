The Oakland-Craig Knights hosted a Class C Invite as one last time for the seniors. The 9 teams that participated in the tournament were selected because they were teams that were possible state qualifiers. The tournament was a two-day event with 18 holes each day. Plaques were awarded to the top two teams.
The Oakland-Craig Knights finished as runner-up in the tournament. Bishop Neumann took the Championship.
“It was pretty cool just to end our athletic careers at Oakland-Craig here at our home course,” said Colton Thomsen. “It was pretty sweet because we had a ton of support there. Every Oakland kid had people watching them. But it was nice to have something to end on because we talked so much about this season. It was nice to just have some competition too, because we haven’t had any competition for so long. Just very blessed we ended it with the team we had.”
“It felt good to get a little bit of closure for our last season,” said Tom Maline. “We set ourselves up with really high and achievable goals. But just as we started, it was all yanked away from us. At first, I kept telling myself that this wasn’t permanent. Once the realization set in it was devastating. Our community didn’t let us stay down for too long, because once we got the news about State, they immediately went to work on creating our own tournament. Not just for us but for every golfer who missed their shot. It gave us the opportunity to finish the year on our home course in front of a crowd of familiar faces. I never thought it would end the way it did. But I will be forever thankful for what the community did for all of us.”
The following were the individual and team standings. Ian Lundquist placed in the top 15 individual standings for Oakland Craig, finishing in a tie for #4. Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer finished in the top 15 as well, placing in a tie for 10th place. Gunnar Ray for Oakland-Craig just missed the top 15 finishing in a tie for 16th place. The individual scores for Oakland-Craig and Logan View are listed below:
Name School Rd 1 Rd 2 Total Pl
Lundquist, Ian Oakland-Craig 79 77 156 4
Hagerbaumer, Jake Logan View 82 77 159 10
Ray, Gunnar Oakland-Craig 81 83 164 16
Thomsen, Colton Oakland-Craig 84 86 170 23
Maline, Tom Oakland-Craig 84 87 171 24
Thomsen, Carson Oakland-Craig 86 96 182 33
Anderson, Owen Oakland-Craig 103 96 199 45
Maline, Mike Oakland-Craig 105 98 203 48
Harney, Jaden Oakland-Craig 119 113 232 56
TEAM SCORING DAY 1 DAY 2 TOTAL PLACE
Bishop Neumann 329 328 657 1
Oakland Craig 328 333 661 2
GICC 334 330 664 3
Columbus Scotus 347 346 693 4
Yutan 359 343 702 5
Doniphan Trumbull 355 360 715 6
David City 375 381 756 7
Norfolk Catholic 411 382 793 8
Johnson County Central 404 410 814 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.