The Oakland-Craig Knights hosted a Class C Invite as one last time for the seniors. The 9 teams that participated in the tournament were selected because they were teams that were possible state qualifiers. The tournament was a two-day event with 18 holes each day. Plaques were awarded to the top two teams. 

The Oakland-Craig Knights finished as runner-up in the tournament. Bishop Neumann took the Championship. 

“It was pretty cool just to end our athletic careers at Oakland-Craig here at our home course,” said Colton Thomsen. “It was pretty sweet because we had a ton of support there. Every Oakland kid had people watching them. But it was nice to have something to end on because we talked so much about this season. It was nice to just have some competition too, because we haven’t had any competition for so long. Just very blessed we ended it with the team we had.”

“It felt good to get a little bit of closure for our last season,” said Tom Maline. “We set ourselves up with really high and achievable goals. But just as we started, it was all yanked away from us. At first, I kept telling myself that this wasn’t permanent. Once the realization set in it was devastating. Our community didn’t let us stay down for too long, because once we got the news about State, they immediately went to work on creating our own tournament. Not just for us but for every golfer who missed their shot. It gave us the opportunity to finish the year on our home course in front of a crowd of familiar faces. I never thought it would end the way it did. But I will be forever thankful for what the community did for all of us.”

The following were the individual and team standings. Ian Lundquist placed in the top 15 individual standings for Oakland Craig, finishing in a tie for #4. Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer finished in the top 15 as well, placing in a tie for 10th place. Gunnar Ray for Oakland-Craig just missed the top 15 finishing in a tie for 16th place. The individual scores for Oakland-Craig and Logan View are listed below:

Name                           School                               Rd 1   Rd 2   Total   Pl

Lundquist, Ian               Oakland-Craig                    79     77     156    4

Hagerbaumer, Jake       Logan View                         82     77     159    10

Ray, Gunnar                 Oakland-Craig                    81     83     164    16

Thomsen, Colton           Oakland-Craig                    84     86     170    23

Maline, Tom                 Oakland-Craig                    84     87     171    24

Thomsen, Carson          Oakland-Craig                    86     96     182    33

Anderson, Owen           Oakland-Craig                    103    96     199    45

Maline, Mike                Oakland-Craig                    105    98     203    48

Harney, Jaden               Oakland-Craig                    119    113    232    56

TEAM SCORING DAY 1 DAY 2 TOTAL PLACE

Bishop Neumann                 329          328          657       1

Oakland Craig                     328          333          661       2

GICC                                   334          330          664       3

Columbus Scotus                 347          346          693       4

Yutan                                  359          343          702       5

Doniphan Trumbull             355          360          715       6

David City                           375          381          756       7

Norfolk Catholic                  411          382          793       8

Johnson County Central       404          410          814       9

