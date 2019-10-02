The 4-0 Oakland-Craig Knights, ranked #4 by the Omaha World Herald and #2 in Lincoln, traveled to Tekamah to face the 2-2 Tekamah-Herman Tigers Friday night. The game went as expected with the Knights rolling to another rout 58-6.
The Knights kicked off to Tekamah-Herman to start the game. Two plays later the Tigers fumbled, and Blake Johnson recovered, and O-C had possession of the ball on the TH28. Six plays later quarterback Colton Thomsen crossed the goal line for the Knights’ first touchdown with 9:54 left in the opening period. The covered 28 yards in 1:36 and O-C led 8-0.
At the Tigers next possession, they fumbled the ball on their second play from scrimmage and O-C covered by O-C’s Colton Thomsen giving O-C the ball on the OC49. Seven plays later Jaron Meyer carried the ball into the end zone from 46 yards out. O-C led 16-0 with 7:08 left in the quarter. The drive took 1:52 covering 51 yards.
The next Tiger drive ended with another fumble covered by Caden Nelson on the TH34. Two plays later Colton Thomsen completed a 26-yard pass and run to Ian Lundquist for a touchdown. O-C’s lead was 24-0 with 5:11 left in the 1st quarter.
During Tekamah-Herman’s next possession, they sustained a drive that took 12 plays as they crossed into the end zone from one yard out with no time left on the clock. Oakland-Craig led 24-6 after one quarter of play.
O-C took the first drive of the second quarter 62 yards in 7 plays taking 2:56 of the clock to go up 30-6.
The Tigers’ next possession the went 3 and out. But on the punt the center hike went over the punters head to the end zone as the Tiger punter knocked the ball out of the end zone giving O-C a safety and the Knights led 32-6.
The Tigers intercepted an O-C pass on the Knights’ next possession and took over the ball on the TH26. But they went 3 and out and had to punt. O-C took possession on their own 34-yard line. Seven plays later Ian Lundquist took the ball to the end zone from 23 yards out and O-C extended their lead to 40-6 with 3:03 left in the half.
Tekamah-Herman turned the ball over on downs with 1:10 left in the half hoping to not give O-C time to score again before half. Five plays later the Knights’ Ian Lundquist carried the ball into the end zone with 0:32.2 left in the half. The half ended with a Wyatt Seagren sack on the quarterback for a big loss as the time ran out and O-C took a 46-6 lead into halftime.
The second half was a running clock. O-C received to start the second half. O-C JV players who had started showing up late in the 2nd quarter were in the game to start the second half. The Knights had to give the ball up on downs at the OC49. Three plays later Wyatt Seagren came up with a fumble recovery and O-C was in business again at the 50-yard line. The JV squad led by Grady Gatewood at QB took the ball down field in 4 plays later with a 28-yard pass and run by Caden Nelson for a touchdown. O-C led 52-6 with 5:45 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers had to punt to O-C with little over 2:30 left in the quarter. O-C scored with 8:41 left in the game on a Tavis Uhing 15-yard touchdown run. O-C led 58-6 and that is how the game ended.
The Knights had 512 total offensive yards, 130 passing. The Tigers were held to 116 yards total offense and no yards passing. The Knights had 66 plays to the Tigers 42 plays and had 24 first downs compared to 6 for Tekamah-Herman. The Tigers had 4 fumbles and O-C had one interception.
Colton Thomsen was 5 for 8 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted once. Grady Gatewood was 3 for 3 for 30 yards passing and a touchdown.
Caden Nelson had 3 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Ian Lundquist had 2 receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown and Coulter Thiele had one reception for 13 yards.
Jaron Meyer had 87 yards rushing on 6 carries. Coulter Thiele had 74 yards on 7 carries, Ian Lundquist had 70 yards and three touchdowns, Tavis Uhing had 9 receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. Aiden Jorgensen had 24 yards in 2 carries, Grady Gatewood had 2 receptions for 23 yards, Gavin Enstrom had 2 receptions for 18 yards, Carson Thomsen had 4 receptions for 17 yards and Carter Bousquet had 2 receptions for 15 yards.
Mike Brands led the team with 10 tackles, 7 solo. Blake Johnson had 4 tackles, 3 solo and a tackle for a loss and Colton Thomsen had 4 tackles, 3 solo. Wyatt Seagren had a sack for a loss and Thomas Maline had a tackle for a loss.
Next week O-C will host 1-4 Louisville. On Oct. 11, they will host the #6 Archbishop Bergan Knights, currently 5-0. Oct.17 they travel to Yutan to take on the 3-2 Chieftains. Then they close the regular season with the undefeated #1 BRLD Wolverines in Lyons.
Scoring Summary
First Quarter OHS THS
9:54 TD Colton Thomsen 3 Yd Run
(Coulter Thiele Run for 2-Pt Conv) 8 0
7:08 TD Jaron Meyer 46 Yd Run
(Jaron Meyer Run for 2-Pt Conv) 16 0
5:11 TD Ian Lundquist 26 Yd Pass From
Colton Thomsen
(Jaron Meyer Run for 2-Point Conv) 24 0
0:00 TD Clay Beaumont 1 Yd Run
(Adrian Robinson Kick No Good) 24 6
Second Quarter
9:04 TD Ian Lundquist 6 Yd Run
(Failed 2-Pt Conv) 30 6
7:26 SF Safety 32 6
3:03 TD Ian Lundquist 8 Yd Run
(Wyatt Seagren Pass from
Colton Thomsen for 2-Pt Conv) 40 6
0:33.2 TD Ian Lundquist 4 Yd Run
(Failed 2-Pt Conv) 46 6
Third Quarter
5:45 TD Caden Nelson 28 Yd Pass from
Grady Gatewood
(Failed 2-Pt Conv) 52 6
Fourth Quarter
8:41 TD Tavis Uhing 15 Yd Run
(Failed 2-Pt Conv) 58 6
Team Totals
O-C T-H
Total Plays 66 42
Total Yards 512 116
Passing Yards 130 0
Rushing Yards 382 116
First Downs 24 6
Third Down Eff 7/9 2/9
-78% -22%
Fourth Down Eff 1/2 1/2
-50% -50%
Turnovers 1 4
Fumbles Lost 0 4
Interc Thrown 1 0
