The Oakland-Craig Knights traveled to Lyons Saturday for a game postponed from Friday night. BRLD showed why they are the #1 team in Class C2 with a big win over the Knights. The Knights came into the game rated #4 in in Lincoln and #5 in Omaha. They were on a 12-game win streak with a 12-2 record. That streak came to an end on Saturday. BRLD remains undefeated at 12-0.
BRLD opened up a 20-10 lead by the end of the opening period, and during the second and third quarters, O-C was held to single digit scoring as BRLD led at halftime 39-16 and the end of three quarters 53-25, on their way to the 66-37 win to remain undefeated.
The Knights shot 39% (13 of 33) in 2-pointers, 20% (2 for 10) in 3-pointers and 63% (5 for 8) at the line. The team had 26 turnovers for the game. O-C had 24 points in the paint.
BRLD shot 53% (26 of 47) in 2-pointers, 25% (4 of 16) in 3-pointers, and 33% (2 for 6) at the line. The team had 19 turnovers for the game. BRLD had 46 points in the paint, 13 second chance points, 17 points off turnovers and 21 transition points.
The Knights lost the battle on the boards as BRLD had 38 rebounds compared to 19 for the Knights.
The Knights were led in scoring by Colton Thomsen with 14 points, hitting 7 for 15 in 2-pointers. Other scorers for O-C were Coulter Thiele with 5, Wyatt Seagren and Gunnar Ray with 4 each, Grady Gatewood and Ian Lundquist with 3 each, Caden Nelson with 2 points and Carson Thomsen with one point.
Colton Thomsen led the team with 6 rebounds and Wyatt Seagren followed with 5 rebounds. Seagren had 5 blocked shots, Colton Thomsen and Coulter Thiele each had a blocked shot,
The Knights will be hosting 4-10 Tekamah-Herman on Tuesday (1/21) with JV beginning at 4:30 with girls’ varsity beginning at 6:00 followed by the boys’ varsity. Friday (1/24) they will host 13-0 and #2 in C1 North Bend Central, JV begins at 4:30. Saturday (1/25) they travel to Omaha to compete in the Omaha Prep Classic at DJ Sokol Arena at Creighton University at 8:30. Tuesday (1/28) they travel to #1 in Class D1 Humphrey to face 12-1 Humphrey/LHF, JV begins at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.