Ralston Dual
The Oakland-Craig Lady Knights hosted Ralston last Tuesday. They lost the dual with Ralston turning in a score of 210. Oakland-Craig turned in a score of 245. Edie Anderson turned in a score of 55, Emily Carmichael had a score of 60, Kara Selken had a score of 65, Rebekah Sechler had a score of 79 and Karah Johnson had a score of 65.
OC Triangular
The Lady Knights golf team hosted a triangular on Thursday. South Sioux City did not have enough to turn in a team score. O-C won the meet with a team score of 209. TC Thunder turned in a score of 237. Edie Anderson had a score of 42, Emily Carmichael had a score of 58, Kara Selken had a score of 60, Rebekah Sechler had a score of 75 and Karah Johnson had a score of 49. Edie Anderson and Karah Johnson had the top scores for the meet.
