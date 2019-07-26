The 2019 Oakland-Craig Broncos White team finished a perfect season having gone 15-0 in the Tri-County League, then swept through the league tournament having had a bye for the first round. They won 3 of the 4 games easily and prevailed over Pender in the semifinals game. The O-C White were repeat champions having won the tournament last season.
Vs Logan View Blue
The Logan View Blue was the first opponent for the Oakland-Craig White team. Logan View came off a 14-7 win over the Oakland-Craig Orange team in the first round. Logan View was the first to score in the top of the 1stinning. The first batter singled and scored on a sacrifice flyout to left-centerfield.
The Bottom of the inning the O-C Broncos came out with the bats on fire. Braylon Anderson led off with a singe followed by an RBI double to left field by Jeremiah Druckenmiller. Corbin Guill had an RBI single to left field followed by Nolan Magnusson with an RBI single and Jesse Droescher with an RBI double. Oliver Johnson reached base on a 3rdstrike error. Javar Larson grounded out scoring a run. By the end of the inning 10 batters came to the plate and scoring 6 runs.
Logan View had 2 batters reach base in the next 3 innings. O-C continued in the 2ndinning. Jeremiah Druckenmiller and Corbin Guill each had singles. Nolan Magnusson had a 2 RBI single. Jesse Droescher had an RBI single and Oliver Johnson reached base on an error scoring a run. After 2 innings O-C led 12-1.
O-C White added 4 more runs in the bottom of the 3rdinning. Logan View went down in order in the top of the 4thinnings as the game ended with the 15-run rule, 16-1.
Hitters and scorers for O-C White were Braylon Anderson 1 for 4 and scored; Jeremiah Druckenmiller 3 for 3 including a double, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Corbin Guill 2 for 2, walked, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Nolan Magnusson 3 for 3 including a double, scored 3 times and had 5 RBI’s; Jesse Droescher 3 for 3 including 2 doubles and scored 3 runs; Oliver Anderson 1 for 3, reached base on errors twice, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Javar Larson 1 for 3 and had 2 RBI’s, Dawson Meyer 1 for 2 ad scored; and Simon Druckenmiller and Caulin Johnson each had RBI’s.
Nolan Magnusson went one inning on the mound striking out one, walked one and allowed one run on one hit. Jeremiah Druckenmiller went one inning, hit a batter and allowed no runs on no hits. Connor Guill went one inning striking out 2, walked none and allowed no runs on one hit. Braylon Anderson went one inning, striking out 2, walked none and allowed no runs on no hits.
Vs West Point
The Oakland-Craig White hosted West Point in the quarter finals of the Tri-County tournament and walked off with another easy win 14-4.
West Point opened with a walk, but the runner was put out in double play on a flyout to shortstop. In the bottom of the 1stinning Braylon Anderson led off with a single followed by an RBI double by Jeremiah Druckenmiller. Corbin Guill single and was driven home on a 2 run single by Nolan Magnusson.
The top of the 2ndinning West Point left three runners stranded on base. Dawson Meyer led the O-C team off with a walk in the bottom of the inning. Braylon Anderson flew out to centerfield scoring a run. Nolan Magnusson had a 2-run double and the White team closed the 2ndinning leading 6-0.
West Point got on the scoreboard in the top of the 3rdinning leading off with a double to left field followed by a 1-out 2 run home run. O-C answered back in the bottom of the inning with Dawson Meyer walking with two outs followed by an RBI single by Simon Druckenmiller. Braylon Anderson had an RBI single followed by Jeremiah Druckenmiller’s second RBI double of the game. Corbin Guill rounded out the scoring with a 2-run single. O-C led after three 10-2.
Oakland-Craig added two more runs in the bottom of the 4thinning with singles by Nolan Magnusson and Oliver Anderson.
West Point added two more runs in the top of the 5thinning on a walk and a could singles. The bottom of the inning O-C scored twice more to end the game on by the 10-run rule 14-4.
Hitters and scorers for O-C White were Braylon Anderson 3 for 4, scored 3 times and had 2RBI’s; Jeremiah Druckenmiller 2 for 2 including 2 doubles, walked twice, scored 4 times and had an RBI. Corbin Guill 2 for 2, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Nolan Magnusson 3 for 3, scored and had 4 RB’s; Oliver Johnson 1 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Dawson Meyer walked twice and scored twice; and Simon Druckenmiller 1 for 2, scored and had an RBI.
Jeremiah Druckenmiller went 4 inning on the mound striking out 6, walked one and allowed 2 runs on 6 hits. Nolan Magnusson went one inning and allowed 2 runs on 2 hits.
Vs. Pender
The O-C Broncos White faced Pender in the semifinals and had the closest game of the tournament for them as O-C son 12-9 and moved on to the finals.
Hitters and scorers for the O-C team were Braylon Anderson was 3 for 4, scored 3 times and had 3 RBI’s; Jeremiah Druckenmiller 3 for 4, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Corbin Guill 2 for 3, walked and had an RBI; Nolan Magnusson 3 for 4, scored twice and had an RBI; Jesse Droescher 1 for 2 and walked twice; Oliver Johnson 1 for 3 and walked; Dawson Meyer walked and scored; and Simon Druckenmiller 1 for 2, walked, reached base on an error and scored 3 times.
Vs. Wayne
The O-C Broncos White came up against Wayne in the finals and had no problem reclaiming the championship trophy running over them with a 16-1 win.
Both teams went scoreless for the first two innings. In the top of the 3rdinning Wayne was first to light up the scoreboard for a run on a triple and a single. The bottom of the inning O-C’s bats came to life with two outs. Braylon Anderson led off with a single followed by a single by Jeremiah Druckenmiller singling to right field. Corbin Guill had a 2-run single and Nolan Magnusson had an RBI double. Jesse Droescher walked followed by an RBI single by Oliver Johnson. After three inning O-C led 4-1.
The top of the 4thinning Wayne left three stranded on base failing to score. O-C came out with bats on fire. Dawson Meyer and Caulin Johnson led off the inning with walks followed by an RBI singles by Braylon Anderson, Jeremiah Druckenmiller and Corbin Guill. Nolan Magnusson had a 2 RBI double followed by Jesse Droescher and Oliver Johnson with an RBI singles. By the end of the 4thinning O-C had sent 14 batters to the plate scoring 10 runs.
Wayne came up in the top of the 5thWayne went down in order as the game came to an end with O-C on top 16-1.
Hitters and scorers for O-C were Braylon Anderson 3 for 4 and scored 3 times; Jeremiah Druckenmiller 3 for 4, scored twice and had an RBI; Corbin Guill 2 for 3, walked, scored twice and had2 RBI’s; Nolan Magnusson 2 for 3, scored twice and had 3 RBI’s; Jesse Droescher 1 for 1, scored and had an RBI; Oliver Johnson 2 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Dawson Meyer 1 for 3, walked, scored twice and had an RBI: and Simon Druckenmiller 1 for 3, walked, scored twice and had an RBI.
Jeremiah Druckenmiller went 4 innings on the mount striking out 5, walked 2 and allowed 1 run on 3 hits. Nolan Magnusson finished the game going one inning and allowed no runs on no hits.
The defending champions repeated as the 2019 champions of the Tri-County Baseball League champions in both the regular season and the tournament with a perfect 19-0 record.
