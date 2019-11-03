B-Team
The Oakland-Craig B-Team closed their season out at Clarkson/Leigh with a 2-0 sweep on the host team the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Patriots took off to a 9-5 lead in the opening set. Johnna Peterson had a short run to bring O-C to 8-9. Maycie Johnson followed with a 3-point run to put O-C up 12-11. The Lady Knights were tied at 12-12, but that was it for Clarkson/Leigh as a short run by Sadie Nelson and a 5-point run by Laryn Johnson brought the set to set point 24-15.During Laryn’s serve she had two ace serves. O-C took the set on a Clarkson Leigh serve.
The second set the Lady Knights took control from the beginning. After the Lady Patriots scored the first point, the Lady Knights won the serve and Sadie Nelson had a 7-point run including one ace serve to put O-C up 8-1. Clarkson/Leigh never got anything going on serves the rest of the set. O-C had a short run by Laryn Johnson, a 6-point run by Kara Peterson including a couple ace serves and a short run by Maycie Johnson as O-C sprinted to the 25-8 set win and the 2-0 match win.
C-Team
The O-C Lady Knights C-Team scored first in their opening set, but a 4-point run, and a 3-point run by the Lady Patriots put them up 10-3. But the Lady Knights responded well with Yadhira Gonzalez getting a 4-point run to bring O-C too 9-12. Clarkson/Leigh expanded their back to 19-14, when O-C’s Reese Johnson had a short run followed by a 4-point run by Yadhira Gonzalez put O-C up 22-20. The Lady Patriots tried to keep the set alive but could not get a service run going as Charli Webster served the winning point.
Set two Charli Webster got O-C off to a good start with a 5-point service run. But Clarkson/Leigh responded with a 7-point run to go up 10-7. A short run by Reese Johnson brought O-C to 12-12. The Lady Patriots had a couple of short runs to go back up 18-13. The Lady Knights could not get any further runs as Clarkson/Leigh had a 3-point run to take the set out 25-19. The match ended with a 1-1 tie.
