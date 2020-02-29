President Cathy Sears called the February Auxiliary meeting to order on February 20th at 1:00 p.m. in the Sears Center.
Members present reviewed the Mid-year conference that was held at the Ramada Inn in Kearney on January 10th through the 12th. Information shared at the conference notified Auxiliary members that due to more Veterans living in care centers, there is a need for more money to cover costs of the “Gifts For Yanks” program. The local Auxiliary Emergency Fund has received more money than was donated, so Unit 215 will send additional money to help with the costs of the program.
The District 3 convention is scheduled on Saturday, March 7th in Jackson, Ne. starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m.
During the Old Business portion of the meeting, approval was made to donate $50 for District 3 President Ruth Greenough’s project to purchase new District flags and standards. Other reports at this time provided information from County Government Day that was held at the Chatt Center on February 11th.
During new business, members discussed Girls State, scheduled the week of May 31st through June 6th. The fee for 2020 has increased to $400. The activity fee will remain the same at the cost of $10. The deadline for applications is March 1. The final thing on the agenda was what to do as a fundraiser during Riverfront Days. A decision was made to hold another cash raffle as was done this past year.
The March meeting will be held on March 19th starting at 1:00 at the Sears Center.
