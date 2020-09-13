The NEN Vipers won two more this week and lost one as their record goes to 9-2 on the season.
Vs. O’Neill
R H E
O’Neill 0-2-0-0 2 3 2
Vipers 6-5-0-1 12 8 0
On Tuesday the Vipers hosted O’Neill in Wisner. The Vipers came out in the bottom of the 1st inning and jumped to a 6-0 lead. O’Neill finally got on the board with 2 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. The Vipers added 5 more runs in the bottom of the 2ndinning. The Vipers added one more run in the bottom of the 4th inning as the game ended after the 4th inning with the Vipers taking the game 12-2.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were: Marissa Kelly, walked and scored; Paige Schuster was 1 for 2, walked and scored twice; Lillie Timm was 2 for 3, scored and had an RBI; Skyler Prokop walked twice, stole a base and scored twice; Macy Stuhr was 2 for 2 and had 4 RBI’s; Reese Kneifl walked and reached base on an error and scored twice; Emma Heller was a substitute runner and scored 3 times; Maria Ras was 2 for 3 with 2 triples, reached base on an error and had 3 RBI’s; amd Dawson Anderson was 1 for 3 with a double and scored.
Macy Stuhr went 3 innings in the pitching circle, striking out 2, walked 3, hit a batter and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits. Emma Krusemark went one inning allowing no runs on no hits.
Vs. West Point-Beemer
The Vipers hosted West Point-Beemer in Pender in a triangular. This game was over with early as the Vipers brought 13 runs across the plate in the opening inning and added 5 more runs in the bottom of the second inning. The game ended after two innings with the Vipers running away with it 18-0.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were: Marissa Kelly was 1 for 1 with a double, hit by the pitcher, scored twice and had an RBI; Camryn Brehmer walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Paige Schuster was 1 for 1 with a homerun, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Lillie Timm was 2 for 2 with a double, scored twice and had 4 RBI’s; Carson Miller was 1 for 2 with a homerun, walked, reached base on an error, scored 3 times and had 4 RBI’s; Camryn Miller was 1 for 1 and scored; Reese Kneifl was 1 for 1 with a double, walked and scored; Maria Ras was 2 for 2 and had 2 RBI’s; Dawson Anderson was 1 for 1 with a triple, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; Roxy Ekberg was 1 for 1 and scored.
Macy Stuhr wen 2 2/3 innings striking out 5, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
R H E
T-H 2-2-0-5-0-0 9 8 8
NEN 0-0-0-0-2-4 6 8 3
The Vipers hosted the Tekamah-Herman Lady Tigers in the triangular. The Lady Tigers opened up with 2 runs in each of the first two innings and 5 more in the top of the 4th inning to go up 9-0. The Vipers got their bats going in the bottom of the 5thinning with two runs and 4 more in the bottom of the 6th inning as the game timed out and The Lady Tigers walked away with a 9-6 win.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were as follows. Marissa Kelly was 1 for 4, reached base twice on errors and scored twice; Paige Schuster was 2 for 4 with a double, reached base on an error and had an RBI; Lillie Timm was 2 for 4, reached base on an error twice and scored twice; Reese Kneifl was 1 for 4, reached base on an error and scored; Dawson Anderson was 2 for 4 with a double, scored twice and had an RBI.
Macy Stuhr went 4 innings with 4 strikeouts, walked 6, allowed 9 runs (7 earned) on 4 hits. Emma Krusemark went 2 innings striking out 3 and allowed no runs on one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.