The NEN Vipers traveled to O’Neill on Tuesday and came away with a win to advance their record to 8-0. Thursday, they traveled to West Point for a triangular with the Lady Cadets and the Tekamah-Herman Lady Tigers last week. They were able to sweep the triangular to advance their record to 10-0.
Vs O’Neill
R H E
NEN 2-7-5 14 12 2
O'Neill 0-1-1 2 1 3
The Vipers scored twice in the top of the 1stinning and led 2-0 after one. They turned it on scoring 7 in the 2ndand 5 more in the 3rdallowing a run in each of the 2ndand 3rdinnings. The game ended by the run rule as the Vipers picked up their 8thwin 14-2 over O’Neill. The Vipers had 12 hits and committed two errors. O’Neill had one hit and committed 3 errors.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Mikki Byrne going 1 for 2 with a double, scored and had an RBI; Marissa Kelly 1 for 2; Ella Whitaker scored; Lillie Timm 2 for 2 with a triple, walked, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Londyn Nelson 2 for 3 and had 2 RBI’s; A. Fredric 1 for 2 and scored; Carson Miller 2 for 2, walked scored 3 times and had 4 RBI’s; Reese Kneifl walked, reached base on an error and scored twice; Maria Ras 1 for 3 and had 2 RBI’s; and Dawson Anderson 2 for 2 with a double, scored twice and had an RBI.
Londyn Nelson went the 3 innings in the pitching circle with no strikeouts, no walks and allowed 2 runs on one hit.
Vs West Point-Beemer
R H E
NEN 1-2-0-3-1-5 12 16 0
WPB 1-0-0-0-0-4 5 9 2
The Vipers and Lady Cadets were tied after the 1stinning. But the Vipers shut down West Point-Beemer till the final inning. They took the lead 3-1 in the top of the 2ndinning. The Vipers added 3 more runs in the 4thinning and one in the 5thand 5 more in the top of the 6thinnings. The Lady Cadets rallied for 4 runs in the bottom of the 6thinning. The Vipers picked up their 9thwin if the season. The Vipers had 16 hits and committed no errors for the game. West Point-Beemer had 9 hits and committed 2 errors.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Marissa Kelly 2 for 4 with a triple, scored and had an RBI; Ella Whitaker scored twice; Paige Shuster 1 for 3; Lillie Timm 1 for 3 with a double, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Londyn Nelson 2 for 3, walked, and scored; A Fredric 2 for 3 with a triple, scored twice and had an RBI; Carson Miller 1 for 5 and had 2 RBI’s; Reese Kneifl 1 for 3, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Emma Heller scored twice; Maria Ras 2 for 4 and had an RBI; and Dawson Anderson 1 for 4 with a double and scored.
Londyn Nelson went 5 innings striking out 6, walked none and allowed one run on 3 hits. Macy Stuhr went one innings striking out none, walked one and allowed 4 runs on 3 hits.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
T-H 0-0-0-0-1-0-0 1
NEN 0-0-2-2-0-0-x 4
The NEN Vipers took on the Lady Tigers of Tekamah-Herman in the West Point triangular. The Vipers came away with 4-1 victory for their 10thwin of the season to make their record 10-0.
There was no scoring until the bottom of the 3rdinning when the Vipers sent two across the plate. They added two more in the bottom of the 4thinning. The Lady Tigers were able to get on the board with a run in the top of the 5th as the game ended with the Vipers win 4-1.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Ella Whitaker scored; Lillie Timm 1 for 4 and scored; Skyler Prokop walked and reached base on an error and scored; A Fredric 2 for 2 with a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Carson Miller 2 for 3 and had 2 RBI’s; and Reese Kneifl 1 for 4.
Londyn Nelson went 7 innings striking out 3, walked one and allowed one run on 5 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.