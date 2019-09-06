The NEN Vipers are currently undefeated. They opened the season with a win over Pierce 12-0, Raymond Central 4-3, Hastings St. Cecilia 4-2 and Seward 4-3. This past week they defeated Logan View 12-1, Twin River 7-0 and Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay 14-1.
Vs. LVSS
LVSS 0-0-0-0-0-1-0 1 4 7
NEN 1-1-1-0-0-9-x 12 9 2
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder was much closer than the final score showed. After 3 innings the Vipers led 3-0 scoring one run in each inning. LVSS got on the board in the top of the 6thinning. It was the 6thinning that NEN scored 9 runs to put the game out of reach 12-1.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Mikki Byrne 1 for 2 including a double, walked twice, scored twice, stole 2 bases and had 2 RBI’s; Marissa Kelly walked and scored; Ella Whitaker 1 for 2, stole 2 bases and scored; Paige Schuster walked and scored; Lillie Timm 2 for 5 including a double, stole 2 bases and scored twice; Carson Miller 1 for 4 including a home run, scored and had 3RBI’s; Rees Kneifl 1 for 3 including a home run, scored, stole a base and had an RBI; Maria Ras 1 for 4, and reached base on an error; Emma Heller scored and had a stolen base; and Dawson Anderson 1 for 4 including a double and scored.
Londyn Nelson went 5 innings, striking out one, walked one and allowed one run on 3 hits. Emma Krusemark went one inning, striking out one, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits.
Vs Twin River
NEN 0-1-0-1-1-4-0 7 5 1
TR 0-0-0-0-0-0-0 0 4 5
The NEN Vipers scored first in the 2ndinning and one more in each the 4thand 5thinning. Then finished them off with 4 runs in the top of the 6thinning. Twin River scattered 4 hits through the game and committed 5 errors.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Mikki Byrne 1 for 3, stole a base and scored; Marissa Kelly 1 for 2 and scored; Lillie Timm 2 for 4 including a double and had an RBI; Londyn Nelson 1 for 3 and had an RBI; A. Fredric 1 for 3 and stole a base, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored twice; Carson Miller 1 for 4, reached base on an error, scored and had an RBI; Reese Kneifl walked, reached base on an error and had an RBI; Maria Ras 1 for 3 including a home run, scored and had an RBI; Dawson Anderson 1 for 2, walked, stole a base, scored and had an RBI.
Londyn Nelson went 7 innings striking out 6, walked none and allowed no runs on 4 hits.
Vs. Mad/Humph/Lindsay
MHL 0-0-1 1 2 1
NEN 6-8-x 14 13 1
The NEN Vipers wasted no time scoring 6 runs in the first inning and 8 runs in the 2ndinning and ended the game in 3 innings 14-1.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Mikki Byrne 1 for 2 including a double, reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored twice; Marissa Kelly 2 for 2, stole a base, scored and had 3 RBI’s; Paige Schuster 1 for 1; Lillie Timm 2 for 2, stole 3 bases, walked, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Londyn Nelson 1 for 1, stole a base, walked, scored twice and had an RBI; A Fredric 1 for 2, reached base on a fielder’s choice, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Carson Miller 1 for 2, stole a base, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Reese Kneifl 2 for 3, reached base on a fielder’s choice, had 2 stolen bases, scored twice and had an RBI; Maria Ras 2 for 2 and had 2 RBI’s; and Dawson Anderson 2 for 2 and had 2 RBI’s.
Macy Stuhr went 3 innings striking out 4, walked none and allowed one run on 2 hits.
