The NEN Vipers competed in their district tournament in Crete last week. They finished the tournament with one win and two losses.
Vs Beatrice
R H E L
NEN 0- 0-0 0 2 1 2
Beat 2-10-x 12 12 0 4
The Vipers opened with Beatrice in the first round of the district tournament. They had a hard time getting the bats to come to life.
In the top of the 1st inning Reese Kneifl reached base on a base hit with one out but ended up stranded. In the bottom of the inning Beatrice scored twice. They led off with a walk and a fielder’s choice and a homerun.
Beatrice erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning to go up 12-0. NEN led off the top of the third inning with a single but the inning was closed down with the runner stranded. Beatrice got the win due to the run rule.
Hitters for the Vipers were Reese Kneifl with 1 for 2 with a single and Macy Stuhr was 1 for 1 with a single.
Londyn Nelson went 1 1/3 innings facing 14 batters. She walked one and allowed 8 runs on 9 hits. Macy Stuhr came in for 2/3 of an inning facing 8 batters, walked 2 and allowed 4 runs (one earned) on 3 hits.
Vs. North Bend Central
R H E L
NEN 5-2-7-0 14 13 1 4
NBC 0-0-0-x 0 0 2 4
The Vipers moved down to the losers’ brackets and faced North Bend Central.
The NEN Vipers opened the top of the first inning with Mesa Kelly, Reese Kneifl and Carson Miller leading off with singles. Dawson Anderson had a sacrifice flyout scoring a run. Lillie Timm had an RBI single and Maria Ras had a sacrifice flyout scoring another run. By the end of the inning the Vipers had 10 batters come to the plate led 5-0. The Tigers had one batter reach base in the bottom of the inning but was left stranded.
The top of the second inning Reese Kneifl led off with a triple and scored on a single by Reese Kneifl. She scored on Maria Ras reaching base on an error.
The top of the 3rd inning A Frederic led off with one out reaching base on a bunt and scored on a Mesa Kelly double. Reese Kneifl reached base on a walk. Both scored on a Carson Miller single. Dawson Anderson followed with a 2-run homerun. Lillie Timm singled followed by a 2-run homerun by Maria Ras. The Vipers shut down the Tigers in the bottom of the inning taking home the win by run rule 14-0.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Mesa Kelly was 2 for 3 including a double, scored 3 times and had an RBI; Reese Kneifl 2 for 2 including a triple, hit by the pitcher, and scored 3 times; Carson Miller 3 for 3, scored 3 time and had 3 RBI’s; Dawson Anderson 1 for 2 including a homerun, scored and had 3 RBI’s; Lillie Timm 2 for 3 , scored and had an RBI; Maria Ras 1 for 2 including a homerun, scored and had an RBI; Paige Schuster was hit by the pitcher and scored; and A. Frederic was 2 for 3, scored and had 2 RBI’s.
Londyn Nelson went 3 innings facing 12 batters striking out 5, walked 3 and allowed no runs on no hits.
Vs. Crete
R H E L
Crete 1-1-0-3-0-1-0 6 7 1 9
NEN 0-2-1-0-0-0-0 3 10 2 7
The Vipers final opponent at the district tournament was Crete.
Crete led off the first inning leading off reaching base on an error and scored on a double to draw first blood to lead 1-0. Mesa Kelly led off for the Vipers with a single but ended up stranded at 3rd base.
In the top of the 2nd inning with 2 outs a batter reached base on an error and score on a double to put Crete up 2-0. In the bottom of the inning with 2 outs Paige Schuster doubled followed by a 2-run homerun by Londyn Nelson to tie the game.
Crete went down in order in the top of the third. The Vipers led off with a single by Mesa Kelly and scored on a wild pitch and they led for the first time in the game 3-2.
Crete led off with a single in the top of the 4th inning. She was put out in a fielder’s choice followed by a 1-out 2-run homerun. An intentional walk scored on a single and Crete regained the lead 5-3. The Vipers failed to bring a run across the plate for the rest of the game. Crete added one more run in the top of the 6th inning. The Vipers were eliminated with the 6-3 loss.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Mesa Kelly 2 for 4 and scored; Reese Kneifl 1 for 4; Carson Miller 1 for 4; Dawson Anderson 2 for 4; Lillie Timm 1 for 3 including a double; Paige Schuster 1 for 3 including a double and scored; Londyn Nelson 2 for 3 with a homerun, scored and had 2 RBI’s.
Londyn Nelson went all 7 innings striking out 4, walked 5, hit a batter and allowed 6 runs on 7 hits.
