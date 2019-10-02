The NEN Vipers competed in the East Husker Conference Tournament last Saturday. The Vipers were the #1 seed and were the home team throughout the tournament. They won the first two rounds defeating Madison/Humphrey/LHF and Twin River. The finals game with West Point-Beemer was rained out and was played on Monday night.
Vs. MHLHS
R H E
MHLHS 0-0-0-x-x-x-x 0 0 1
NEN 1-7-4-x-x-x-x 12 12 0
The Vipers first opponent was Madison/Humphrey/LHF. MHLHS went down in order in the top of the first inning. The Vipers came up in the bottom of the inning with Marissa Kelly reaching base on a walk and scored on a passed ball.
The second inning MHLHS had one reach base being hit by the pitcher but went down leaving that runner stranded on base. The bottom of the inning, the Vipers led off with a walk to Maria Ras followed by an RBI triple by Mikki Byrne and RBI single by Anjelina Frederic. Reese Kneifl and Carson Miller had an RBI single each followed by an RBI triple by Dawson Anderson. Lillie Timm walked, and Maria Ras had a 2 RBI double. By the end of the inning 13 batters came to the plate and they scored 7 runs to go up 8-0.
The Vipers added 4 more runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning with singles by Marissa Kelly, Reese Kneifl and Carson Miller. Dawson Anderson had a 3 RBI double. Lillie Timm singled and Londyn Nelson reached base on an error scoring another run. The game was called due to the 12-run rule after 3 innings.
The Vipers advanced on to the semi-finals with Twin River.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Mikki Byrne 1 for 1 with a triple, scored and had an RBI; Marissa Kelly was 1 for 2, walked, scored twice and had 2 stolen bases; Lillie Timm was 1 for 2 with a double, scored and had a stolen base; Londyn Nelson 1 for 2 with an RBI; Anjelina Frederic 1 for 2, scored, had an RBI and stole a base; Carson Miller 2 for 2, scored twice, had an RBI and had 2 stolen bases; Reese Kneifl 2 for 3, scored twice, had an RBI and stole a base; and Maria Ras 1 for 1 with a double and had 2 RBI’s.
Macy Stuhr went the 3 innings striking out one, walked one and allowed no runs on no hits. She faced only 12 batters throwing 34 pitches.
Vs. Twin River
R H E
NEN 0-2-2-2-0-2-x 8 10 0
TR 0-0-0-0-0-0-x 0 6 3
The Vipers next opponent was Twin River in the semi-final game. The Vipers once again were the home team.
Twin River led off with a single and then were put down leaving the runner stranded on base. The bottom of the inning the Vipers went down in order.
After putting down Twin River in order in the top of the 2nd inning, the Vipers Dawson Anderson led off reaching base on an error followed by Lillie Timm with an RBI single. Maris Ras had an RBI single to centerfield. After two innings NEN led 2-0.
The bottom of the 3rd inning, Dawson Anderson reached base on an error with one out. Lillie Timm had an RBI single with and error putting her on 3rd base. Maria Ras had her second RBI single for the game and after 3 inning the Vipers were up 4-0.
The top of the 4th inning Twin River threatened leading off with a single who was put out on third base on an unassisted out on a fielders’ choice hit. By the end of the top of the inning Twin River was left with 3 stranded on base and no runs. The bottom of the inning the Vipers led off with a single by Marissa Kelly and an RBI triple by Mikki Byrne followed by an RBI fly out to left field by Carson Miller. At the end of 4 innings the Vipers led 6-0.
Next action was in the bottom of the 6th inning. Marissa Kelly led off with a single. Carson Miller had an RBI double followed by Dawson Anderson reaching base on an error making the score to 8-0 ending it to the 8 run rule after 6 innings.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Marissa Kelly 2 for 3, scored twice and had an RBI; Lillie Timm was 3 for 3 and scored twice; Carson Miller 1 for 3 with a double and had 2 RBI’s; Reese Kneifl 1 for 4,with a triple, scored and had an RBI; Maria Ras 2 for 3 and had 2 RBI’s and Dawson Anderson 1 for 4, scored twice and had an RBI.
Londyn Nelson went the 6 innings striking out 3, walked won and allowed no runs on 5 hits. She faced 23 batters throwing 69 pitches.
Vs. West Point-Beemer
The NEN Vipers faced West Point-Beemer for the East Husker Conference championship. The game was postponed due to rain on Saturday and played on Monday. They moved the game up one hour due to an incoming storm that evening. The Vipers were the home team, being the higher seed team.
The West Point Beemer Lady Cadets reached base on a bunt with one out and scored on a single. This would turn out to be all their offense could muster as only one batter reached base the rest of the game.
The bottom of the first inning Marissa Kelly led off with a double followed by a 2-run homerun by Reese Kneifl. The Vipers had two runners stranded on base in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
NEN came up to bat in the bottom of the 3rd inning leading 2-1. Carson Miller and Dawson Anderson reached base on errors with no outs. Maria Ras singled and Paige Schuster doubled. Londyn Nelson singled and Mikki Byrne reached base on a fielder’s choice. Fourteen batters came to the plate in the inning scoring 10 runs to give the Vipers a 12-1 lead.
West Point-Beemer went down in order in the top of the 4th inning. The game ended with NEN winning by the 10-run rule in the fourth inning.
The NEN Vipers claimed the 2019 East Husker Conference championship. Their defense only allowed one run throughout the tournament. While their offense scored 32 runs. A very dominating team throughout the tournament.
Hitters and scorers for the Vipers were Marissa Kelly 3 for 3 with a single, double and triple, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Reese Kneifl 1 for 2 including a homerun, scored twice and had 2 RBI’s; Carson Miller 1 for 2, scored twice and had a stolen base; Dawson Anderson 2 for 3 including a double, scored twice, had an RBI and stole a base; Lillie Timm 1 for 3 and scored; Maria Ras 2 for 3 and had 2 RBI’s; Paige Shuster 1 for 3 with a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s; Londyn Nelson2 for 2; Mikki Byrne reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored; and Ella Whitaker pinch ran and scored.
Londyn Nelson went 4 innings striking out 4, walked none and allowed 1 run on 3 hits.
