Natalia McNeill signed to play basketball for Peru State College next year.
Natalia had a good career at Oakland-Craig. She was a major player for the Lady Knights for 3 years. Her sophomore year she was on a team that missed going to state for the second year in a row by an overtime loss to Ponca in the District finals.
In her junior year she averaged 8.9 points per game her junior year as she was looked at to pick up on scoring after O-C all-state player Kennedy Benne went down with a knee injury.
With the return of the two all-state players her senior year her roll changed again. Natalia always put in 110% in games and played very good defense usually defending against some of the best players on other teams.
Her senior year she had 89 rebounds, 40 assists, 55 steals and 8 blocked shots along with her 3.9 points per game. Over her 4-year career she scored 350 points (4.6 ppg), 216 rebounds, 76 assists, 99 steals and 10 blocked shots.
She was also chosen this year to compete in the Warrior Classic All-Star game at Midland University.
“Natalia was a big part of turning our program around the last 4 years,” said Coach Joe Anderson. “She is a very aggressive player, and was one of our best defenders. I am glad to see her continue on at the next level. It will be fun watching her continue to develop her game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.