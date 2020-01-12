With an eye on a university education, Alec Mockenhaupt enlisted in the Army National Guard as soon as he could following his 17th birthday. Alec is a junior at Oakland-Craig and the son of Greg and Alison Mockenhaupt.
His swearing-in ceremony took place on January 3rd but he began thinking about this opportunity as a freshman. “I believe this will be a good way for me to get an education while serving my country,” Alec said. “I see it as a chance to give back.”
According to the youngest brother of two, with Connor being his older brother, Alec said his parents are in full support of his decision.
“As parents, they said they would support me no matter what, but were concerned about me joining the infantry,” Alec recalls. Telling them he was going to be with the 91 Bravo Wheeled Vehicle Mechanics Division seemed to calm any fears.
For Alec though, there has only once been moment of reflection on whether this was the right thing to do. It came the morning of his enlistment. Having to stay in a hotel in Omaha, he was instructed to be down for breakfast at 4:30 a.m. “While watching the news at breakfast, I learned of the assassination of the Iranian general. For a brief moment I thought about how my chance to be deployed overseas increased, but it didn’t slow me down or cause me to step back.”
Alec said that it is always emotional to watch the Veterans Day media presentation at the school and see the faces of those who have served. “I thought about how I will be joining that line of people who have served.”
Following a summer of basic training, Alec will return for his senior year at Oakland-Craig and then begin special training as a mechanic. His plan is to then attend UNL or UNO to study either Agri-Business, Business or Finance. He hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps to become a broker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.