Steve Neptune of West Holt High School and Dan Maresh of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lions-Decator have been named head coaches for the 8th Annual Red vs. White Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic, according to Mike Sunderman, President of the Classic’s Board of Directors.
The 8th Annual game will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Veteran’s Memorial Field in Norfolk. Kickoff is slated for 12:00 noon.
Sunderman said his Board of Directors are very pleased with the high quality of the coaches selected to coach in the 2020 game. “These coaches have all had success in the coaching ranks, have many years of experience and are men of tremendous character. The coaches are currently busy determining their teams and are excited to be able to help provide this experience for the players, their families and the football fans in Northeast Nebraska.”
Neptune served as an assistant for the Red Team in the 2015 game and will lead the Reds in 2020. Maresh was an assistant for the White Team in 2015 and will serve as head coach for the Whites this year.
Neptune is appreciative of the opportunity to lead the Reds. “It is my honor to be able to coach such a fine group of athletes. Not only is it fun for the kids but the coaches as we get to work with some of the best athletes in the northeast and central part of Nebraska. It is also fun for me as I get to work with some fine coaches and be able to get great ideas and coaching points from them.”
Neptune’s staff will include Justin Jordan of Lutheran High Northeast, Joe Kvidera of Emerson-Hubbard, Chris Nemetz of West Holt, Colin Schurman of Stuart Public School and Cody Volk of Pender.
Maresh is honored to have been chosen to lead the White Team. “I am excited to be part of such a special event. It is an honor to work with the outstanding players and coaches of Northeast Nebraska. The All-Star Classic makes it such a tremendous week for the players and coaches and I am looking forward to being a part of it.”
Joining Maresh on the white side will be Mason Alitz of BRLD, T.J Hilsinger of BRLD, Shon King of Norfolk Public School, Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.
MARESH WAS AN ASSISTANT coach for three seasons before becoming the head coach at Lyons-Decatur in 2010 to 2015. During this time Lyons-Decatur qualified for the playoffs in 4 of those seasons and had a record of 27-26. In 2016, he became the head coach of the newly formed BRLD coop and has been part of a 25-16 record and qualifying for the playoffs the last 2 seasons.
HILSINGER IS A 2006 graduate of Wayne State College and a 2003 graduate of Bancroft-Rosalie. He is currently the Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Line Coach and TE coach at BRLD. He has been an assistant under Dan Maresh at BRLD for 4 years. Prior to that he was an assistant for 3 years with him at Lyons-Decatur.
