Tom Maline of Oakland-Craig started his wrestling career as a freshman with one varsity win and ended it his senior season taking home a medal from the state wrestling tournament this past weekend. Maline, wrestling at 170 lbs, placed 6th at state and reserved himself a spot on the “Wall of Champions” down in the wrestling room. Trenton Arlt and Jarron Metzler also represented O-C at the tournament gamely but could not garner medals.
Maline started his quest for a medal with a 1st round matchup with Kase Thompson of Battle Creek. He gathered a pin in the 3rd period, moving him on to the quarter-finals against Koa McIntyre of Archbishop Bergan. Maline smothered McIntyre for a convincing 7-2 victory which put him in the semi-finals and guaranteed him a medal. His semi-final opponent was Burton Brandt of Syracuse who sported a 31-1 record. Maline wrestled an excellent match but wound up on the short end of a 12-6 decision. A consolation match on Saturday morning ended up with a 10-4 loss to Dylan Zoucha of Malcolm and Maline would wrestle for 5th-6th. His last opponent of the tournament would be Jesse Drahota of Ravenna who sported a 44-7 record. It was a tight match throughout but Drahota pulled out a 7-5 decision and Maline earned the 6th place medal.
“It was no surprise to see Tom make the medal stand. He is very tough to score on and he just wears people down. He competes as hard as anyone I’ve seen and he doesn’t back down from anybody. He is our poster child of what hard work and perseverance can do for a kid winning one match as a freshman and building himself into a state placer by his senior year. We are very proud of him and his efforts,” said the Coaching staff.
Trenton Arlt competed in the 106 lb weight class and took a 47-3 record into the state tournament. Getting a tough draw right out of the gate saw him take on Barrett Brandt of Syracuse. Arlt took a 4-1 lead into the 3rd period but Brandt was able to tie it up and send the match to overtime. He came close to ending the match early with what appeared to be a takedown but with no points awarded, Brandt later got the point he needed to secure the overtime victory. Arlt followed up that loss with a 2nd period pin of Thomas Hughson of Mitchell setting up a match with Riley Waddington of Wood River and his 45-4 record. It was more of the same for Arlt as the match went back and forth eventually to overtime. Waddington would win in overtime ending the season for Arlt. “It was a tough tournament for Trenton. He was so close to winning both of those matches. He had a great season dominating in many ways. I’m sure he will come back next year stronger than ever,” said the Coaching staff.
Jarron Metzler was the 3rd qualifier for Oakland-Craig competing at the 182 lb weight class. His first round matchup was Thomas Barnes of Fillmore Central and Metzler put in a workmanlike effort in building an 11-4 final score. This set him up in the quarterfinals with 46-1 Brady Knott of Louisville. Knott proved to be too much garnering a 1st period pin and moving Metzler to the consolation bracket where he would meet Colton Horne of Doniphan-Trumbull. With similar wrestling styles, the match was tightly contested late into the 3rd period when Horne slipped a takedown attempt and caught Metzler on his back for the win and knocking him out of the tournament. “Jarron gave us a great 4 years. He built himself up to be a force on the team and a good team leader. It seemed like he was always underestimated by his opponents and they would walk off the mat shaking their heads after losing to him. He was fun to watch,” said the Coaching staff.
Besides Jarron and Tom, Oakland-Craig will graduate Laurence Brands and Lucas Hilliard. The staff would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the sport the last 4 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.