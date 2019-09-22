The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders had a busy week winning two and losing three. They won a triangular with Twin River and Tekamah Herman at home, then lost three at the Bishop Neumann Invite facing some tough competition there.
Logan View Triangular
Vs. Twin River
The Lady Raiders took the match with Twin River in two sets 25-20 and 27-25.
Emily Lewin led the team with 23 attacks at the net including 8 kills. Dream Daugherty had 16 attacks with 10 kills and Kristal Svehla had 12 attacks at the net with 4 kills. Tyler Christianson had 9 attacks with 4 kills.
Leading in serves Reagan Klein was 11 for 11 successful serves with one ace serve. Emily Lewin was 9 for 9 with an ace serve, Elizabeth Hull was 9 for 9, Tyler Christianson and Dream Daugherty was 6 for 7 each.
Emily Lewin led the team with 12 digs followed by Reagan Klein with 9 digs. Reagan Klein had 23 assists.
Vs. Tekamah-Herman
The Lady Raiders won the match in three sets winning the first set in a tough battle 27-25, losing the second set 20-25 and winning the third set handily 25-14 for the match win 2-1.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 34 attack at the net with 14 kills. Emily Lewin had 24 attacks with 7 kills, Adrian Kroeker had 17 attacks with 3 kills and Tyler Christianson had 14 attacks with 4 kills.
Emily Lewin led the team with 100% efficiency in serving with 12 for 12 in successful serves followed by Dream Daugherty serving with 92.9% efficiency with 13 of 14 in successful serves. Tyler Christianson was 11 for 11, Reagan Klein was 11 for 12, Stormy Poast was 7 for 9, Nia Meyer was 6 for 7 and Kristal Svehla was 5 for 7. The team was 90.4 efficient in serves. Daugherty, Lewin, Klein and Meyer each had an ace serve.
Emily Lewin, Reagan Klein, Tyler Christianson and Kristal Svehla each had one block assist and Adrian Kroeker had 2 block assists.
Emily Lewin led the team with 12 digs followed by Dream Daugherty with 11, Stormy Poast with 10 and Nia Meyer had 9 digs. Reagan Klein ha 29 assists.
Bishop Neumann Invite
Vs Omaha Gross Catholic
The Lady Raiders faced Class B Omaha Gross Catholic. They lost that match in two sets 12-25 and 16-25.
Leading the team in attacks at the net was Emily Lewin with 20 attacks including 4 kills. She was followed by Adrian Kroeker with 11 attacks including 3 kills and Tyler Christianson with 10 attacks with one kill and Dream Daugherty with 10 attacks with 3 kills.
Leading in serving Kristal Svehla was 5 for 5 with an ace serve, Tyler Christianson 6 for 8with an ace serve and Dream Daugherty was 4 for 6.
Regan Klein had 2 block assists and Adrian Kroeker and Kristal Svehla each had a block assist each.
Stormy Poast led the team with 9 digs followed by ream Daugherty with 7 and Adrian Kroeker with 6 digs. Reagan Klein had 10 assists.
Vs. DC West
The Lady Raiders fell to DC west 18-25 and 23-25. LVSS nearly sent the match into a third set.
Leading the team in attacks at the net was Dream Daugherty with 36 attacks including 11 kills. Emily Lewin followed with 290 attacks with 3 kills, Krystal Svehla had 14 attacks and Tyler Christianson had 11 attacks with 6 kills.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 100% efficiency in her serves going 10 for 10 with an ace serve. Stormy Poast was 7 for 8 with an ace serve. Emily Lewin and Tyler Christianson each was 5 for 6 with each an ace serve and Krystal Svehla was 5 for 5 in serves.
Krystal Svehla had a block at the net. Emily Lewin led the team with 13 digs followed by Stormy Poast with 9 digs. Reagan Klein had 13 assists.
Vs. Bennington.
LVSS took Class B Bennington to three sets in close sets. It could have easily gone either way for the win column. But Bennington pulled out the 2-1 win in sets.
Leading the team in attacks at the net was Emily Lewin with 38 attacks including 15 kills. Dream Daugherty had 36 attacks with 10 kills, Tyler Christianson had 18 attacks with 4 kills and Krystal Svehla had 15 attacks with 4 kills.
The Lady Raiders were 87% efficient on their serves le by Emily Lewin going 20 for 20 in serves. Tyler Christianson was 9 for 10, Krystal Svehla was 11 for 13 and Dream Daugherty was 10 for 14. Dream Daugherty, Tyler Christianson and Krystal Svehla each had an ace serve.
Emily Lewin and Adrian Kroeker each had 3 blocks at the net and Dream Daugherty and Tyler Christianson each had a block at the net. Emily Lewin led the team with 17 digs and Dream Daugherty with 14 digs. Ragan Klein and Tyler Christianson each had 9 digs and Stormy Poast had 8 digs. Reagan Klein had 27 assists.
Next
LVSS will be traveling to North Bend for a triangular with Stanton on Monday Sept. 16. Then travel to Pender on Sept 17 and Howells-Dodge on Thursday Sept. 19. They will be hosting the Logan View Invite on Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.