LVSS had a productive week of softball going 3-2 for the week, bringing their season record to 6-2. LVSS traveled to Valley to take on DC West, and after a quick start, went on to win 8-6. Cailey Stout got her first season home run in the 3rdinning with a 2-run home run. Stout and Emily Miller led at the plate going 2 for 3, adding a hit apiece were Valerie Uehling, Rebecca Wulf, Olivia Dunklau and Josie Kahlandt. Bobbi Reppert and Uehling each reached base twice via the walk, Alyssa Kotik, Stout, Miller and Kahlandt each reached once via the walk. Uehling got the win going 7 innings, allowing 6 runs 4 earned on 8 hits while striking out 7.
LVSS had a home triangular on Thursday against Madison/Humphrey/Lindsey H.F., and Highway 91. LVSS jumped to a big early lead on Madison and went on to win 14-0 in three innings. LVSS was led at the plate by 4 players each going 2-2 with Kahlandt, Reppert, Dunklau and Emma Hilbers adding a hit apiece while Wulf (2), Kahlandt, Reppert, Stout and Miller each reached by the walk. Uehling picked up the win going 3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out 7.
LVSS once again started out hot against Highway 91 jumping out to a 9-0 lead and going on to win 9-4. Leading at plate with a hit apiece included Kahlandt, Kotik (double), Reppert, Stout and Miller (triple). Uehling and Stout each walked twice, while Kahlandt, Kotik, Reppert, Reppert, Wulf and Miller each reached once via the walk. Uehling once again handled the pitching duties going 5 innings allowing 4 Runs (One Earned) on three hits, striking out 9. Paige Kotik plays a solid right field to be a key part of our defense. Freshman Marissa Kibby, Kaylee Hilbers, Kaitlin Mundil handle running duties while Kaitlyn Heinke, Kaylee Windhusen and Ellie Smith have been used for pinch hitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.