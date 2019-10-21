The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders hosted BRLD Tuesday. They came away with a hard-fought match.
The Lady Raiders took the first set 25-18. The second set went to BRLD 25-22. The third set went to extra points with LVSS holding on to a 26-24 win and they took the final set 25-22 to take the match 3-1.
Tyler Christianson led LVSS with 48 attacks at the net including 17 kills. Dream Daugherty had 39 attacks with 13 kills, Emily Lewin had 38 attacks with 18 kills and Kristal Svehla had 28 attacks with 7 kills.
Kristal Svehla had 2 assisted blocks and one solo block, Dream Daugherty and Tyler Christianson each had 2 block assists and Emily Lewin and Adrian Kroeker each had a block assist.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 23 digs followed by Elizabeth Hull with 20 digs. Reagan Klein had 14 digs and Tyler Christianson had 12 digs. Reagan Klein had 50 set assists.
The team had about 86% serving efficiency. Kristal Svehla was 17 for 20, Tyler Christianson was 18 for 20 with a 2 service aces, Dream Daugherty was 14 for 16 with a service ace, Emily Lewin 13 for 16 and Reagan Klein was 10 for 11 with a service ace.
The Lady Raiders will be traveling to Oakland to compete in a triangular including Fremont Bergan on Tuesday. Thursday (10/17) they will begin action in the East Husker Conference tournament. They will be traveling to North Bend to play BRLD in the first round. The tournament will continue on Saturday with the highest seed team in the winner’s brackets and losers’ brackets hosting the tournament.
