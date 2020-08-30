The LVSS Lady Raiders Softball Team kicked off their season with two big wins last week, defeating North Bend Central 6-4 on Thursday and thrashing the Ft. Calhoun Pioneers 12-1 on Saturday.
Vs. North Bend Central
The LVSS Lady Raiders had a come from behind win over North Bend Central. The Lady Tigers scored first in the bottom of the 1stinning. It wasn’t until the top of the 5th inning that the Lady Raiders tied the game. They then scored in each of the 6th and 7thinnings to take the win 6-4.
Hitters and scorers for the Lady Raiders were: Valerie Uehling went 1 for 4 and had an RBI; Kaylee Hilbers walked twice and scored; Marissa Kibby scored; Emma Hilbers was hit by the pitcher twice, scored and had an RBI; Emily Miller was 1 for 3, walked and had an RBI; Josie Kahlandt was hit by the pitcher and scored; Alyssa Kotik was 1 for 4; Bobbi Reppert was 1 for 4 and scored; Ellie Smith was 1 for 3 and had 2 RBI’s; and Calley Stout was 2 for 4 and scored.
Valerie Uehling pitched 7 innings striking out 12, walked one and allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits.
Vs. Fort Calhoun
The Lady Raiders got down to business from the start scoring 2 runs in the opening inning, scored 6 runs in the 2nd inning. Fort Calhoun scored their lone run in the 3rd inning. LVSS went on to win 12-1 in three innings.
Hitters and scorers for LVSS was as follows: Valerie Uehling was 2 for 3 including a triple and scored; Emily Miller was 2 for 3 including a double, scored and had an RBI; Josie Kahlandt was 1 for 2, was hit by the pitcher and reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored 3 times; Kaitlyn Henke was 2 for 2, scored and had an RBI; Bobbi Reppert was 3 for 3 including a double, scored and had 2 RBI’s; K. Windhusen was 1 for 1 and had an RBI; and Cailey Stout was 2 for 3 including 2 doubles, scored and had 3 RBI’s.
The Lady Raiders will look to continue their winning ways this week with a three-game schedule starting with a home game in Uehling on Tuesday, August 25th vs. Arlington followed by games on the road at Yutan on Thursday, August 27th and Wisner Pilger on Saturday, August 29th.
