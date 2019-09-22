LVSS had a busy week of softball. Tuesday LVSS had their annual cancer awareness games. The games have a special meaning for Coach Mowinkel as this event started at LVSS when Coach Mowinkel’s wife was battling cancer.
LVSS started the evening playing Blue River and came away with a 10-0 shutout victory. LVSS then faced State Rated Tekamah-Herman and after a very intense and exciting game LVSS came out on top 10-9 in an extra inning affair improving to 8-2.
Thursday saw LVSS got rated 9thin the Omaha World Herald, the first time LVSS softball has been rated for numerous years.
LVSS had a tough night ahead of them as they traveled to West Point to take on State Rated GACC (4th) and David City Aquinas. LVSS had a rough night, falling to Aquinas 8-4 and GACC 13-1.
Saturday saw LVSS travel to Columbus for the Lakeview invitational and the old momentum ball was still rolling in the wrong direction as they once again dropped a 13-1 decision, this time to Boone Central. LVSS battled back and got back on the winning streak, defeating Lakeview 8-0 and then Twin River 8-5 going 2-1 on the day finishing 5thand bringing the season record to 10-5.
LVSS continues to get awesome efforts and new members stepping up each week with the freshman giving the team depth and speed to help with base running. Valerie Uehling continues to pitch well, Rebecca Wulf hit her first career home run hitting a bomb against Twin River.
Stats for the Week:
# Name Hits Batting On Base Runs
Average Percentage Scored
1 Valerie Uehling 6 .300 .333 8
2 Kaitlin Mundil .000 .500 3
3 Kaylee Hilbers .000 .100 1
4 Marissa Kibby .000 .000 2
7 Rebecca Wulf 4 .333 .500 1
8 Olivia Dunklau 2 .286 .444 0
9 Emily Miller 6 .375 .474 2
11 Josie Kahlandt 4 ,250 .455 9
12 Kaitlyn Heinke 1 .200 .429 0
13 Alyssa Kotik 1 .067 .125 2
14 Bobbi Reppert 4 .444 .455 5
15 Cailey Stout 5 .294 .455 7
16 Kaylee Windhusen 2 .667 .833 2
21 Ellie Smith 1 1.000 1.000 0
23 Tawny Irvin .000 .000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.