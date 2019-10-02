LVSS had a busy week and high expectations coming into the week. LVSS traveled to Ponca for a triangular on Thursday and had to fight from behind to defeat host Ponca 7-6 and then scored early against Pierce and went on to win 9-0 with Rebecca Wulf pitching a no–hitter. Bobbi Reppert came up with two big triples the first game to mount the comeback.
LVSS then headed to Tekamah for the East Husker conference tournament after earning the second seed our girls played rough committed way too many mental mistakes and finished with a 1-2 record finishing 7th. Weekly stats are as follows:
# Name Hits Runs Batting Ave
1 Valerie Uehling 5 4 .294
2 Kaitlin Mundil 1 1 .250
3 Kaylee Hilbers 1 1 .167
4 Marissa Kibby 2 2 .667
7 Rebecca Wulf 2 0 .143
8 Olivia Dunklau 0 0 .000
9 Emily Miller 5 4. .357
10 Paige Kotik 0 1 .000
11 Josie Kahlandt 6 6 .545
12 Kaitlyn Heinke 0 0 .000
13 Alyssa Kotik 3 3 .333
14 Bobbi Reppert 5 5 .313
15 Cailey Stout 5 3 .714
16 Kaylee Windhusen 0 1 .000
21 Ellie Smith 1 1 .333
22 Jillian Dames 1 0 1.000
Pitching
# Name Innings K’s Earned Runs
1 Valerie Uehling 19 17 5
7 Rebecca Wulf 6 5 1
11 Josie Kahlandt 6 4 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.