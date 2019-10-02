 

LVSS had a busy week and high expectations coming into the week.  LVSS traveled to Ponca for a triangular on Thursday and had to fight from behind to defeat host Ponca 7-6 and then scored early against Pierce and went on to win 9-0 with Rebecca Wulf pitching a no–hitter.  Bobbi Reppert came up with two big triples the first game to mount the comeback.  

LVSS then headed to Tekamah for the East Husker conference tournament after earning the second seed our girls played rough committed way too many mental mistakes and finished with a 1-2 record finishing 7th.   Weekly stats are as follows:

#          Name                           Hits                  Runs                 Batting Ave

1          Valerie Uehling             5                      4                      .294

2          Kaitlin Mundil               1                      1                      .250

3          Kaylee Hilbers               1                      1                      .167

4          Marissa Kibby               2                      2                      .667

7          Rebecca Wulf                2                      0                      .143

8          Olivia Dunklau              0                      0                      .000

9          Emily Miller                  5                      4.                     .357

10        Paige Kotik                    0                      1                      .000

11        Josie Kahlandt               6                      6                      .545

12        Kaitlyn Heinke               0                      0                      .000

13        Alyssa Kotik                  3                      3                      .333

14        Bobbi Reppert              5                      5                      .313

15        Cailey Stout                  5                      3                      .714

16        Kaylee Windhusen        0                      1                      .000

21        Ellie Smith                    1                      1                      .333

22        Jillian Dames                 1                      0                      1.000

Pitching

#          Name                           Innings             K’s                    Earned Runs

1          Valerie Uehling             19                    17                    5

7          Rebecca Wulf                6                      5                      1

11        Josie Kahlandt               6                      4                      2

