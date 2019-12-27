The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders are rated #10 in the poll that came out this week. They defeated Columbus Lakeview on Tuesday in a close matchup. After a slow start on Thursday with Tekamah-Herman, they walked away with a big win.
Vs. Columbus Lakeview
On Tuesday Columbus Lakeview led after the opening period 10-5, By halftime they had expanded their lead to 25-17. But the Raiders came out after half ready to take over. They closed on Lakeview to 29-31. The final period they took the lead and held on to win 46-41.
The Raiders shot 50% (12 of 24) in 2-pointers, 23% (5 of 22) in 3-pointers, but struggled at the line hitting only 44% (7 of 16). They had only 10 turnovers for the game.
Connor Larson led the way scoring 19 points hitting 4 of 9 in 2-pointers, 2 for 6 in 3-pointers and 5 for 9 at the line. Riley Hoetfelker had 13 point hitting 3 for 3 in 2-pointers, 2 for 9 in 3-pointers and 1 for 2 at the line. Tyler Roseberry had 9 points hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers and 1 for 3 at the line.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 8 rebounds followed by Riley Hoetfelker with 6 rebounds. Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 5 assists and Connor Larson led the team with 5 steals. Garrett Kriete had a blocked shot.
Vs Tekamah-Herman
The LVSS Raiders took on the Tekamah-Herman Tigers on Thursday. The Tigers stayed close through the opening period and trailed by one, 10-11. But the Raiders pulled away in the second quarter to a 29-18 lead. They expanded that to 51-25 at the end of three quarters on their way to a 69-43 win.
The Raiders shot 58% (18 of 31) in 2-pointers, 50% (9 for 18) in 3-pointers and 67% (6 for 9) at the line. They had 14 turnovers for the game.
Leading the way scoring was Garrett Kriete with 16 points, hitting 5 for 9 in 2-pointers, 1 for 1 in 3-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Riley Hoetfelker had 15 points, hitting 4 for 6 in 2-pointers, 2 for 4 in 3-pointers and 1 for 1 at the line. Connor Larson had 15 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 3 for 6 in 3-pointers.
Garrett Kriete led the team with 7 rebounds followed by Jayden Korman with 5 rebounds, Connor Larson and Tyler Roseberry each had 4 rebounds. Riley Hoetfelker led the team with 7 assists followed by Connor Larson with 4 assists. Hoetfelker also led the team with 4 steals. Garrett Kriete had 2 blocked shots.
Next up for the Raiders will the Holiday Tournament at Logan View beginning on Saturday December 28th. Please check www.loganview.org for game times.
