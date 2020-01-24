The LVSS Boys Basketball team went 1-1 this past week in court action defeating Madison 68-42 and then suffering a heartbreaking one-point loss to Wisner Pilger 56-57. Both games were played on the home court at Logan View.
Vs. Madison
On Tuesday, the Raiders rolled past Madison in a 68-42 victory. LVSS had a great effort with eleven players scoring in the game. LVSS came out strong against the Dragons hitting for 21 points in the first quarter while holding Madison to just 12. The Raiders continued to use their full court pressure defense which resulted in turnovers that the Raiders turned into points on the other end racking up another 13 points in the second quarter while Madison came up with just 2.
The Raiders kept up with their game plan in the second half adding to their lead with 16 points in the third quarter but Madison found new life and matched the Raiders with 16 points of their own in the third quarter. In the final 8 minutes LVSS was just too much for the Dragons to contain as the Raiders added another 18 points to their lead and finished with their 9th win, 68-42.
The Raiders shot 61% (22 for 36) in 2-pointers, 29% (2 for 7) in 3-pointera and 73% (16 of 22) at the line. The team had 17 turnovers.
Leading the scoring for LVSS was Connor Larson with 15 points, hitting 6 for 7 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Garrett Palmer had 10 points, hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 in 3-pointers. Trystain Roseberry had 9 points, hitting 3 for 4 in 2-pointers and 3 for 4 at the line. Garrett Kriete had 8 points, hitting 4 for 7 in 2-pointers. Alex Meyer had 8 points, hitting 3 for 5 in 2-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Other scorers for the Raiders were Jake Hagerbaumer who had 5 points, Brett Uhing with 4 points, Riley Hoetfelker, Wyatt Rebbe and Jayden Korman with 2 points each and Kayl Francis with one point.
Garrett Kriete and Riley Hoetfelker each had 4 rebounds, Connor Larson ad Trystain Roseberry each had 3 rebounds. Larson led the team with 4 assists and Garrett Kriete had 4 blocked shots.
Vs. Wisner-Pilger
LVSS was at home again on Saturday hosting Wisner/Pilger. The Gators were coming off a big loss 39-62 to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family earlier in the week and the Raiders had their sights set on rolling over the Gators in front of the home crowd after their big win over Madison. LVSS and the Dragons clashed in the first quarter of play. It was a low scoring first quarter as both teams worked hard on defense making it tough to get shots to fall. After the first quarter LVSS trailed the Dragons 6-8. In the second quarter LVSS battled under the hoop on offense and continued with their full court pressure on defense but the Gators were able to stretch their lead and at the end of the first half LVSS trailed 19-23.
LVSS came out in the second half ready to go pressuring the Gators and looking to close the gap on the scoreboard. The Gators were undeterred and put up another 15 points while LVSS scored 12. As the final quarter got underway the Raiders were faced with a seven-point deficit 31-38 but remained composed as they lifted each other up and went on a 25-point scoring spree. The Raiders got up and down the floor pressuring on defense and choosing their shots carefully on the other end connecting on three pointers to close the gap. With just seconds remaining on the clock the Raiders hit for a three pointer and trailed by only one. A timeout by LVSS gave the Raiders a chance for a plan even though the Gators would have the ball. As the ball was put into play the Raiders hustled for a foul to stop the clock but time ran out and LVSS suffered the loss 56-57.
Next
The Raiders will be at home on Tuesday when they host the Arlington Eagles and again at Logan View on Thursday when Raymond Central comes to the dome. Saturday LVSS will travel to West Point to take on the Cadets. Please go to www.loganview.org for game times and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.