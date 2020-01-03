The Logan View Raiders finished Runner-up at their Holiday Tournament last weekend. They won big over Brownell-Talbot in the opening round 57-30, but they fell short in the championship game losing to Fort Calhoun 28-42.
Vs Brownell-Talbot
The Logan View Scribner-Snyder Raiders faced the Brownell-Talbot Cowboys on Saturday and came away with a big win. They jumped to a 20-12 lead in the opening period and led 36-18 at halftime. They rolled on to the 57-20 win.
The LVSS Raiders shot 53% (12 of 23) in 2-pointers, 35% (7 of 28) in 3-pointers and 75% (12 of 16) at the line. The team had 16 turnovers.
Connor Larson led the team with 24 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers, 3 for 7 in 3-pointers and 6 of 8 at the line. Garrett Kriete had 11 points, hitting 3 for 3 in 2-pointers, 1 for 3 in 3-pointers and 2 for 2 at the line. Riley Hoetfelker had 10 points, hitting 2 for 4 in 2-pointers and 2 for 4 in 3-pointers.
Other scorers were Tyler Roseberry with 4, Kayl Francis and Wyatt Rebbe with 3 points each and Jayden Korman with 2 points.
Connor Larson led the team with 6 rebounds followed by Riley Hoetfelker and Tyler Roseberry with 4 rebounds each. Brett Uhing led the team with 3 assists, Jayden Korman led the team with 3 steals and Garrett Kriete had 2 blocked shots.
Next
The Raiders next action will be hosting Douglas County West on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Then they hit the road to play North Bend Central on Friday Jan. 10 and Stanton on Saturday Jan. 11.
