The LVSS Raider Football team hosted Columbus Scotus in the final home game of the season last Friday night. The Raiders came out fighting when the Shamrocks fumbled the opening kickoff and LVSS recovered. The charge of momentum was just what the Blue & Gold needed to start the game as they drove in for the touchdown on the next series of plays and took the lead 7-0 in the beginning of the first quarter.
Scotus answered right back marching down the field for the touchdown tying it up 7-7 with 5:02 left in the first quarter. The Shamrocks had a full head of steam scoring two more times and taking the leading 21-7 in the second quarter.
LVSS battled back though, as quarterback Riley Hoetfelker went to work connecting with Ty Miller up the middle for extra yards and finally finding Connor Miller over the middle in the endzone for the touchdown. Jaydin Beckwith was good on the PAT and the Raiders narrowed the Shamrock’s lead 14-21.
Columbus Scotus again took the ball and drove the length of the field and the Raiders dug in defensively and got the stop and the ball on the three-yard line with 2:52 left in the half. The Raiders were unable to make progress and had to punt. Scotus ended the first half with a field goal attempt that was no good and the Raiders went to the locker room trailing 14-21 at the half.
The third quarter the Shamrocks were on a roll and increased their lead 14-42 and the Raiders had a lot of ground to make up. LVSS hit on a long pass from Riley Hoetfelker to Ty Miler who carried it in for the TD but the play was called back due to a Raider penalty.
After LVSS traded series with Scotus and the Raiders had the ball, Hoetfelker again went to the air and hit receiver Ty Miller who took it in for the touchdown. Hoetfelker connected with Garett Palmer on the two-point conversion but the Raiders still trailed 22-42.
LVSS went right back to work with a little over 5 minutes left in the game. The Raiders battled on defense and stopped the Shamrocks when Anthony Clements came up with an interception deep in Raider territory. With time left on the clock the Raiders moved the ball down the field with a long run by Jacob Purdy. The Raiders were within striking distance again but couldn’t make it happen and fell to the Shamrocks, 22-42.
