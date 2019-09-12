The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders fell to a tough North Bend Central Tiger team last Friday. Logan View just lost to a C2 rated Fremont Bergan a week ago by only one point. The Tigers defeated Johnson County Central 32-21 a week ago. The Raiders lost last Friday to the Tigers 6 to 34.
The Tigers were able to score twice in the opening quarter with the second touchdown coming on a 36-yard run to the goal line. They scored once in the second quarter on a 25-yard return on an interception to go into halftime leading 20-0. The Raiders got on the score board in the 3rdquarter with an 8-yard pass from Riley Hoetfelker to Connor Larson to make the score 6-20. But North Bend scored one more time in the 3rdquarter on a 72-yard pass and run and once in the 4thquarter on an 8 yard run into the end zone. That made the final score of 34-6.
The Raiders had 182 yards of total offense passing for 79 yards North Bend had 376 yards of total offense with 240 yards passing The Raiders had three turnovers, a fumble and 2 interceptions. They gave the ball up on a couple of fumbles.
Riley Hoetfelker the field general for LVSS was 8 for 20 in passing for 79 yards for one touchdown and one interception. Connor Larson had 5 receptions for 40 yards, his longest was 20 yards and scored a touchdown.Tyler Miller had one reception for 22 yards. A. Wagner had one reception for 9 yards and D. Mueller had one reception for 8 yards.
Roberto Valdevia led the team in rushing with 51 yards on 12 carries. Connor Larson had 10 carries for 21 yards.
Leading the defense in tackles was D Mueller with 7 tackles, 6 solo. Connor Larson had 8 tackles, 5 solo and a tackle for a loss. L Booth had 6 tackles, 3 solo.
The Raiders will travel to Omaha to play the Boyd Town Cowboys who are 1-1 on the season with a loss to Bishop Neumann and a win over West Point-Beemer last Friday.
Scoring Summary
LVSS NBC
First Quarter
NB TD 8 Yd Pass (Kick No Good) 0 6
NB TD 36 Yd Run (Kick) 0 13
Second Quarter
NB TD 25 Yd Interception Return (Kick) 0 20
Third Quarter
LVHS TD Connor Larson 8 Yd Pass from Riley Hoetfelker
(Keaton Bushlow Kick No Good) 6 20
NB TD 72 Yd Pass (Kick) 6 27
Fourth Quarter
NB TD 6 Yd Run (Kick) 6 34
Team Totals LVHS NBC
Total Plays 53 61
Total Yards 182 376
Passing Yards 79 240
Rushing Yards 103 136
First Downs 12 17
Third Down Eff 5/12 5/12
-42% -42%
Fourth Down Eff 1/4 2/4
-25% -50%
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles Lost 1 1
Intercep Thrown 2 0
Penalties 2 5
Yards 25 30
