The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders traveled to West Point to face the West Point-Beemer Cadets. Most of the scoring was in the first quarter as West Point scored twice to lead 14-0 after the end of the opening period. The second score was a fumbled kick returned for a score by the Cadets. They scored one more time in the final period to make the final score 21-0 Cadets.
The Raiders had only 157 yards of total offense rushing for only 22 yards. West Point-Beemer had 347 yards of total offense with 314 yards on the ground. There were 3 turnovers by each team. LVSS had one fumble and tossed two interceptions. The Cadets had 3 fumbles.
Riley Hoetfelker was 12 of 31 passing for 135 yards with two interceptions. His longest pass completion was 28 yards to Garrett Palmer. Palmer had 2 receptions for 37 yards, Ty Miller had 3 receptions for 33 yards, Jayden Korman had 2 receptions for 28 yards, Connor Larson had 2 receptions for 22 yards, Dru Mueller had one reception for 10 yards and Alex Wagner had one reception for 5 yards.
Defensively, Logan Booth had 10 tackles with 5 unassisted tackles and a tackle for a loss, Anthony Clements had 8 tackles, 3 unassisted, Dru Mueller had 7 tackles, 4 unassisted, Jayden Korman had 7 tackles with 5 unassisted Connor Larson had 5 tackles, 4 unassisted and a tackle for a loss.
Dru Mueller had a fumble recovery and Brant Schuler had two fumble recoveries.
Team Totals LVSS WPB
Total Plays 55 58
Total Yards 157 347
Passing Yards 135 33
Rushing Yards 22 314
First Downs 9 22
Third Down Eff 3-13 3-7
-23% -43%
Fourth Down Eff 3-4 0-2
-75% 0%
Turnovers 3 3
Fumbles Lost 1 3
Interc Thrown 2 0
