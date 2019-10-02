The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders celebrated their homecoming this last Friday as the hosted Boone Central. The Raiders battled hard but came up short 21-28. The Raiders had 312 total yard of offense, 189 yards passing and 123 yards rushing with 17 first downs. They were 17 of 37 passing with one interception.
Boon Central had 199 total yards of offense, 11 passing and 83 yards rushing. They were 8 of 14 passing and was intercepted once. LVSS had the ball nearly twice as much as Boone Central with 76 plays compared to 41 for their opponents.
Team Totals LVHS BCHS
Total Plays 76 41
Total Yards 312 199
Passing Yards 189 116
Rushing Yards 123 83
First Downs 17 9
Third Down Eff 8/18 1/8
-44% -13%
Fourth Down Eff 3/4 1/1
-75% -100%
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles Lost 0 0
Interc Thrown 1 1
Penalties 5 4
Yards 55 29
