 

The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders celebrated their homecoming this last Friday as the hosted Boone Central. The Raiders battled hard but came up short 21-28. The Raiders had 312 total yard of offense, 189 yards passing and 123 yards rushing with 17 first downs. They were 17 of 37 passing with one interception.

Boon Central had 199 total yards of offense, 11 passing and 83 yards rushing. They were 8 of 14 passing and was intercepted once. LVSS had the ball nearly twice as much as Boone Central with 76 plays compared to 41 for their opponents.

Team Totals           LVHS          BCHS                

Total Plays              76              41

Total Yards             312            199

Passing Yards          189            116

Rushing Yards         123            83

First Downs             17              9

Third Down Eff        8/18           1/8

                              -44%           -13%

Fourth Down Eff      3/4             1/1

                              -75%           -100%

Turnovers               1                1

Fumbles Lost          0                0

Interc Thrown         1                1

Penalties                5                4

Yards                      55              29

