The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders hosted the Fort Calhoun Pioneers on Friday night. LVSS came into the game with an 0-3 record and the Pioneers came in with a 1-2 record.
The Raiders drew first blood as they were the first to get on the score board in the opening period. Connor Larson had a pass interception and returned 64 yards to a touchdown. They led 7-0 going into the second period.
In the second period the Pioneers had a 68 yard pass for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. The tie held to halftime.
The third period Keaton Bushlow had 2-yard field goal to put the Raiders up 10-7, which was the score going into the final period,
The final period the Pioneers returned a punt 78 yards for another touchdown to put the Pioneers up 14-10. They added another touchdown with Fort Calhoun going in from one yard out to give them the win 21-10.
LVSS was held to 152 total yards, 103 yards passing and 49 yards on the ground. They had 4 turnovers (interceptions). Fort Calhoun had 473 total offensive yards, 251 passing and 222 rushing. They had two turnovers an interception and a fumble.
Riley Hoetfelker was 6 of 17 passing for 103 yards. Roberto Valdivia had 5 receptions for 101 yards and Connor Larson had one reception for 2 yards.
Roberto Valdivia had 38 yards rushing on 10 carries and Connor Larson rushed for 22 yards on 10 carries.
Dru Mueller led the team in tackles with 6 solo and 9 assisted tackles. Logan Booth had 5 solo tackles, 3 solo and had 3 assisted tackles including 2 tackles for a loss .Connor Larson had 3 solo tackles and 3 assisted tackles and a tackles for a loss.
The Raiders will be traveling to Louisville o Friday for their next game. Louisville comes into the game with a 1-3 record.
Team Totals LVSS FC
Total Plays 41 78
Total Yards 152 473
Passing Yards 103 251
Rushing Yards 49 222
First Downs 7 20
Third Down Eff 4/10 9/16
-40% -56%
Fourth Down Eff 0/0 2/2,
0% -100%
Turnovers 4 2
Fumbles Lost 0 1
Interc Thrown 4 1
