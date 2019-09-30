LVSS traveled to David City for an 8 team invite and came home with a 3rd place finish.
LVSS started as the #2 seed and played Schuyler and came away with a 9-6. “We were a bit flat but had big hits when needed!” Bobbi Reppert and Rebecca Wulf each hit in the park home runs, Wulf added a triple as did Cailey Stout. Olivia Dunklau and Valerie Uehling each had doubles. Uehling handled the pitching duties getting the win, striking out 9.
The semifinals saw LVSS take on Omaha Mercy and fell behind early and couldn’t recover falling by a score of 8-3. Wulf led at the plate getting two hits while Kaitlyn Heinke added a double. Uehling took the loss pitching two innings while Wulf pitched four innings in relief.
The 3rd and 4th place game saw LVSS take on Aquinas who had beat LVSS 8-4 earlier this season. LVSS took the lead early and went on to win by run rule 11-3 to avenge the earlier loss. LVSS was led at the plate by Josie Kahlandt with three hits, Kahlandt and Uehling each recorded a double. Uehling handled the pitching going the distance allowing 6 hits and striking out 3.
The team’s record now stands at 14-7 after going 4-2 for the week, earlier this week LVSS loss a 7-0 affair to Bishop Neumann. LVSS then came away with a pair of victories on Thursday via the route of the run rule over South Sioux City 12-0 in three innings and over West Point-Beemer 11-3 in 5 innings. Valerie Uehling pitched a perfect game against South Sioux City. Stats for the week are as follows:
# Name Hits Batting Runs
Ave.
1 Valerie Uehling 8 .400 5
2 Kaitlin Mundil 1 1.000 3
3 Kaylee Hilbers 0 .000 4
4 Marissa Kibby 0 .000 2
7 Rebecca Wulf 10 .625 6
8 Olivia Dunklau 2 .154 0
9 Emily Miller 8 .400 5
10 Paige Kotik 0 .000 0
11 Josie Kahlandt 5 .294 3
12 Kaitlyn Heinke 1 .250 2
13 Alyssa Kotik 5 .357 4
14 Bobbi Reppert 4 .222 4
15 Cailey Stout 6 .353 7
16 Kaylee Windhusen 0 .000 0
21 Ellie Smith 1 1.000 1
23 Tawny Irvin 0 .000 0
Pitching
# Name Innings Strike outs Walks
1 Valerie Uehing 29 37 9
7 Rebecca Wulf 4 2 2
