Vs Boys Town
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders volleyball team won their opening game with Boys Town last Thursday in straight sets 25-12 and 25-9.
Emily Lewin led the team in attacks with 9 which included 5 kills. She was followed by Dream Daugherty with 8 attacks including 5 kills. Tyler Christianson had 6 attacks including one kill and Adrian Kroeker had 4 attacks including 3 kills.
Dream Daugherty led the team in serves with 9 of 12 successful serves. Tyler Christianson was 7 of 9 successful serves with 2 aces and Emily Lewin was 5 for 6 with 2 ace serves. Others with ace serves were Reagan Klein, Nia Meyer and Kristal Svehla. Reagan Klein had 14 sets.
Emily Lewin led the team with 4 digs followed by Adrian Kroeker and Tyler Christianson each had 3 digs.
Vs. Brownell Talbot
The Lady Raiders swept Brownell-Talbot with a 25-19 and 25-23 set wins.
Emily Lewin led the team with 21 attacks at the net including 4 kills. Dream Daugherty had 18 attacks including 8 kills. Tyler Christianson had 12 attacks with one kill and Kristal Svehla had 12 attacks with 2 kills. Adrian Kroeker had the best kill percentage with 6 attacks and 5 kills for 83.3%.
Leading the team in serves was Elizabeth Hull with 11 of 11 successful serves. She was followed by Dream Daugherty 7 of 7 and Tyler Christianson 8 of 9 and Reagan Klein 7 of 7. Krystal Svehla was 6 of 7 and Emily Lewin was 5 of 7.
Adrian Kroeker had a solo block. Dream Daugherty led the team with 14 digs. Emily Lewin, Reagan Klein and Elizabeth Hull each had 7 digs. Reagan Klein had 17 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.