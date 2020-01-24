The LVSS Lady Raiders played in front of the home crowd this past week hosting the Madison Dragons on Tuesday and Wisner Pilger Gators on Saturday. LVSS girls went 1-1 on the week defeating Madison 41-33 but losing to Wisner Pilger on Saturday 48-61.
Vs. Madison
First up for the Lady Raiders on Tuesday were the Madison Dragons. The 4-7 Dragons were coming off a loss to Twin River and LVSS was hoping to use the home court advantage to gain the upper hand. It was a low scoring game with each team only scoring in the single digits in the first two quarters of play. LVSS hit for 9 and 8 points in the first two periods while Madison only came up with 6 points each in the first and second quarters and LVSS took a 17-12 lead to the locker room at halftime.
In the second half LVSS came out ready to go pressuring on defense and connecting on three-point shots while gaining position for rebounds and put-backs in the lane. The Raiders added another 15 points to their lead in the third quarter while Madison put up 10 of their own. LVSS continued with more of the same in the final quarter and added another 9 while Madison topped LVSS with 11 points but it wasn’t enough and LVSS went on to the win 41-33.
The Lady Raiders shot 40% (13 of 38) in 2-pointers, 0 for 8 in 3-pointers and 58% (11 of 19) at the line. The team had 17 turnovers for the game.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Maelee Beacom with 12 points, hitting 3 for 8 in 2-pointers and 6 for 8 at the line. Valerie Uehling had 8 points, hitting 4 for 10 in 2-pointers. Other scorers for LVSS were Josie Kahlandt with 6 points, Cailey Stout with 5, Reagan Klein and Karlie Hansen with 4 points each and Grace Schlueter with 2 points.
Maelee Beacom led the team with 9 rebounds followed by Grace Schlueter with 7, Josie Kahlandt with 5 and Karlie Hansen with 4 rebounds. Liz Polk led the team with 3 assists. Josie Kahlandt led the team with 4 steals and Valerie Uehling had 3 steals.
Vs. Wisner-Pilger
On Saturday the Lady Raiders faced off against 2-10 Wisner Pilger Gators. The Gators were coming off a loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and LVSS was looking to better their 3-9 record having won against Madison earlier in the week. LVSS went to work against the Gators and hit for 10 points in the first quarter but Wisner Pilger took the lead with 15. The second period was a slow one for both teams with lots of trips up and down the floor without a bucket. LVSS came up with only 5 points by the end of the second period and the Gators managed 7. LVSS trailed 15-22 at halftime.
In the second half LVSS came alive but so did the Gators. The Raiders hit for 14 points in the third period but the Gators maintained their distance and added another 20 to their lead and going into the final quarter the Lady Raiders trailed 29-42. LVSS was determined and kept making a run at the Gators but could never close the gap. Both teams scored 19 points each in the last quarter. The Raiders suffered the loss 48-61.
The Lady Raiders shot 48% (13 of 27) in 2-pointers, 39% (5 of 13) in 3-pointers and 54% (7 for 13) at the line. The team had 25 turnovers for the game
The team was led in scoring by Josie Kahlandt with 21 points, hitting 3 for 6 in 2-pointers and 5 for 8 in 3-pointers. Grace Schlueter had 11 points, hitting 4 for 8 in 2-pointers and 3 for 5 at the line. Valerie Uehling had 7 points, hitting 2 for 3 in 2-pointers and 23 for 6 at the line. Other scorers were Cailey Stout with 4 points, Karlie Hansen with 3 and Maelee Beacom with 2 points.
Grace Schlueter led the team with 8 rebounds. Valerie Uehling led the team with 6 assists followed by Liz Polk with 4 assists. Uehling led the team with 6 steals followed by Karlie Hansen and Josie Kahlandt each had 3 steals. Maelee Beacom and Grace Schlueter each had a blocked shot.
Next
The Lady Raiders will be at home this week on Tuesday against Arlington and Thursday against Raymond Central. Saturday the LVSS Girls will travel to West Point Beemer to take on the Cadets. Please visit the Logan View website at www.loganview.org for game times and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.