The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder lose two and win two leading up to their Boosters Club tournament. They dropped matches to North Bend Central and Stanton. Then they defeated Pender and Howells-Dodge to start a win streak leading into their tournament on Saturday.
Triangular
Vs North Bend Central
The Lady Raiders played the Lady Tigers of North Bend Central in a hard-fought match going three sets. Each set was a close battle. LVSS opened by taking the first set in a tight one 25-23. NBC answered back in another tight set by taking it 25-21. The two teams battled into extra points with NBC taking the third set 26-24 and the match 2-1.
Leading the Lady Raiders in attacks at the net was Emily Lewin with 37 attacks including 11 kills. Dream Daugherty had 29 attacks with 12 kills. Tyler Christianson had 15 attacks with 6 kills. Adrian Kroeker had 19 attacks with 2 kills and Kristal Svehla had 10 attacks with one kill.
Leading the team in serving Stormy Poast was 12 for 12 in successful serves with 2 ace serves. Emily Lewin was 13 for 14 with two ace serves. Dream Daugherty and Tyler Christianson each was 12 for 14.
Stormy Poast led the team with 11 digs. Krystal Svehla had 10 digs and Dream Daugherty had 9 digs. Reagan Klein had 30 assists.
Vs. Stanton
The Lady Raiders lost to Stanton in straight sets. The first set was close with Stanton taking it 25-22. LVSS dropped the second set 11-25.
Leading LVSS in attacks at the net was Emily Lewin with 17 attacks including 10 kills. Adrian Kroeker had a solo block at the net.
The Lady Raiders had difficulties serving with only and 83.3% efficiency. Leading LVSS was Emily Lewin with 6 for 7 in serves. Stormy Poast was 3 for 4 and Reagan Klein was 3 for 3. Emily Lewin led the team with 6 digs. Reagan Klein had 11 set assists.
Vs. Pender
LVSS took the first two sets in hard fought battles taking both sets 25-20 and 25-20. The Lady Raiders took the first set easily 25-14 toe take the match 3-0.
Leading the Lady Raiders at the net was Emily Lewin had 34 attacks including 14 kills. Tyler Christianson had 17 attacks with 2 kills and Dream Daugherty 11 attacks with 4 kills.
Tyler Christianson led the team with 17 of 20 in serves with 3 ace serves. Stormy Poast was 13 of 14 with two ace serves. Dream Daugherty w 12 of 13 with 2 ace serves. Emily Lewin was 9 for 10 with 2 ace serves.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 13 digs followed by Emily Lewin with 11 digs and Tyler Christianson with 9 digs. Reagan Klein had 17 assists.
Vs. Howells-Dodge
The Lady Raiders had a hard-fought match taking Howells-Dodge to fives sets and coming out on top to take the match 3-2. LVSS took the first set 25-15. The Lady Jaguars took the second set 25-13. LVSS took the third set 25-16. Howells-Dodge edged the Lady Raiders 28-26. The 5th set went to the Lady Raiders 15-9.
The Lady Raiders were very aggressive at the net with 158 attacks at the net with 54 kills. Emily Lewin had 48 attacks with 18 kills. Dream Daugherty followed with 42 attacks with 14 kills. Tyler Christianson had 26 attacks with 10 kills. Krystal Svehla had 17 attacks with 7 kills, Reagan Klein had 10 attacks with 3 kills and Adrian Kroeker had 15 attacks with 3 kills.
Top servers for LVSS were Krystal Svehla with 20 of 21 successful serves with 2 ace serves. Tyler Christianson was 18 of 23 with 5 ace serves, Dream Daugherty was 16 of 18 with an ace serve and Emily Lewin was 11 of 15 with 2 ace serves.
Tyler Christianson led the team with 17 digs followed by Dream Daugherty with 15 digs and Emily Lewin with 13 digs. Reagan Klein had 47 set assists.
With this win the Lady Raiders started a 2-game winning streak leading into their Boosters Club tournament on Saturday.
