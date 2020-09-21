Vs. Boys Town
Boys Town 15-10 0
LVSS (CO-OP) 25-25 2
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Lady Raiders opened their 2020 season with a sweep on Boys Town winning 2-0 winning set one 25-15 and the second set 25-10.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 13 attacks at the net with 7 kills followed by Kristal Svehla with 11 attacks and 4 kills. Grace Schlueter had a block at the net. Stormy Poast led the team with 4 digs, Dream Daugherty led the team with 6 serve receives, Stormy Poast had 4 serve receives and Cadynce Stockamp had 3 serve receives.
The team had 79.6% serving proficiency for the match. Dream Daugherty was 12 of 14 in successful serves with 7 ace serves, Cadynce Stockamp was 6 of 7 with 3 ace serves, Miranda Batenhorst was 7 of 9 with 4 ace serves, Leah Keithley was 5 of 7 with 2 ace serves, Bailey Harpham was 4 for 4 with 3 ace serves, Stormy Poast was 2 for 3 and Kristal Svehla was 3 for 4 with 2 ace serves. Leah Keithley had 14 set assists.
Vs. Brownell Talbot
LVSS 13-22 0
B-T 25-25 2
LVSS lost in two sets to Brownell-Talbot I straight sets losing the first set 13-25. Then they were much more competitive in the second set as B-T had to hold off LVSS to take the set 25-22.
Dream Daugherty once again led the team with 21 attacks at the net with 10 kills, a 47% kill percentage. Cadynce Stockamp had 15 attacks with 3 kills, Kristal Svehla had 11 attacks with 3 kills, Leah Keithly had 98 attacks with 3 kills and Grace Schlueter had 7 attacks with 2 kills. Grace Schlueter had 3 block assists, Dream Daugherty had 2 block assists and Leah Keithley had one block assist.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 8 digs followed by Stormy Poast and Cadynce Stockamp with 6 digs each and Leah Keithley had 4 digs. Dream Daugherty and Stormy Poast each had 15 serve receives.
The team had 83.3% serving efficiency compared to 89.8% for Brownell-Talbot. Cadynce Stockamp was 8 0f 11 with an ace serve, Miranda Batenhorst was 8 for 8, Stormy Poast and Leah Keithley were each 4 for 4, Kristal Svehla was 4 for 6 and Dream Daugherty was 2 for 3 in serves. Leah Keithley had 11 set assists.
Vs. Pender
Pender 25-25-23-25 3
LVSS 23-20-25-15 1
The Lady Raiders had a battle with Pender falling in 4 sets. Each of the first three sets were tight sets to the end with Pender taking the first set 25-23, the second set 25-20, and LVSS took the third set 25-23. But Pender took the fourth set 25-15 and the match 3-1.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 51 attacks on the net with 16 kills. Kristal Svehla followed with 24 attacks with 6 kills, Leah Keithley had 14 attacks with 3 kills, Bailey Harpham had 12 attacks with one kill, Grace Schlueter had 10 attacks with 3 kills, and Cadynce Stockamp had 9 attacks with one kill. Dram Daugherty and Grace Schlueter each had 3 block assists and Leah Keithley had 2 block assists.
Stormy Poast had 13 digs followed byDream Daugherty with 11, Karlie Hansen had 10 digs, Bailey Harpham and Leah Keithley each had 9 digs. Stormy Poast had 31 serve receives followed by Karlie Hansen with 14, Dream Saugherty had 11, and Cadynce Stockamp had 9 digs. Stormy Poast led the team with 31 serve receives followed by Karlie Hansen with 14, Dream Daugherty had 11, and Cadynce Stockamp had 8 serve receives.
The team had 88.1% in serving efficiency. With 10 service errors. Karlie Hansen was 15 for 15 , Kristal Svehla was 15 of 18 with 7 ace serves, Dream Daugherty was 10 of 11 with one service ace, Leah Keithley was 9 of 10 with one service ace, Caydynce Stockamp was 8 of 10, Bailey Harpham was 7 of 8 with one service ace and Stormy Poast was 3 of 5 in serves. Leah Keithley had 19 set assists.
Vs. Raymond Central
RC 25-25 2
LVSS 12-16 0
Raymond Central defeated the Lady Raiders in straight sets 25-12 and 25-16.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 25 attacks at the net with 6 kills. Grace Schlueter followed with 5 attacks, Kristal Svehla had 4 attacks with one kill, Sophia Vacha and Leah Keithley had 4 attacks each. Grace Schlueter had one block at the net.
Sophia Vacha led the team with 10 digs followed by Dream Daugherty with 7 digs, Stormy Poast and Leah Keithley each had 5 digs. Sophia Vacha had 8 serve receives and Dream Daugherty had 7 service receives.
The team had 85.7% in serving efficiency with 4 serving errors. Stormy Poast was 8 of 9 with a service ace, Leah Keighley was 5 for 5 with a service ace, Dream Daugherty was 3 for 3 with a service ace, Miranda Batenhorst and Sophia Vacha each were 3 for 3, Bailey Harpham was 1 for 2 and Kristal Svehla was 1 for 3.
Vs. Douglas County West
LVSS 20-16 0
DC West 25-25 2
Dream Daugherty led the team with 23 attacks at the net with 4 kills, Kristal Svehla had 6 attacks with 2 kills, Sophia Vacha had 6 atacks withone kill, and Leah Keithley had 6 attacks. Kristal Svehla had 2 blocks (one solo) at the net and Leah Keithley had one block assist.
Dream Daugherty had 7 digs followed by Sophia Vacha with 6 digs. Stormy Poast had 13 serve reseive followed by Sophia Vacha with 7 serve receives.
The team had 85.5% serving efficiency with 5 serving errors compared to 83.7% for DC West with 8 serving errors. Miranda Batenhorst was 7 for 7, Sophia Vacha was 7 of 8, Grace Shuster was 4 for 4, Leah Keithley was 3 of 4, Kristal Svehla had 6 of 8, Dream Daugherty was 3 for 3 and Stormy Poast was 2 for 3. Leah Keithley had 7 set assists.
Vs. Winnebago
LVSS 25-25 2
Winn 19- 9 0
The Lady Raiders picked up their second win of the season with a 2-0 win over Winnebago. The first set was a bit competitive as LVSS took the set 25-19 and They won the second set easily 25-9.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 16 attacks with 7 kills. Kristal Svehla had 14 attacks with 4 kills, Grace Schlueter ha 9 attacks with one kill and Sophia Vacha had 5 attacks with 2 kills.
Dream Daugherty had 6 digs followed by Leah Keithley with 4 digs. Daugherty had 9 serve receives and Stormy had 6 serve receives.
The team had their best night serving this season with 91.8% efficiency. Dream Daugherty was 14 of 15 with 4 ace serves, Miranda Batenhorst was 12 of 13, Karlie Hansen was 6 for 6 with one ace serve, Kristal Svehla was 4 for 4 with one ace serve and Leah Keithley was 3 for 4 with an ace serve.
David City
David City 26-25 2
LVSS 24-18 0
The Lady Raiders played David City tough in the first set taking it to extra points before losing 24-26. David City went on to take the second set 25-18 to win the match 2-0.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 29 attacks at the net with 5 kills followed by Sophia Vacha had 9 attacks with one kill and Kristal Svehla had 8 attacks with 2 kills. Cadynce Stockamp and Grace Schlueter had a block assist.
Stormy Poast had 7 digs to lead the team followed by Dream Daugherty, Leah Keithley and Karlie Hansen each had 6 digs. Stormy Poast had 9 serve receives,Karlie Hansen had 7 serve receives, Dream Daugherty and Cadynce Stockamp each had 6 serve receives.
The Lady Raiders were 81.4% in serving efficiency with 8 serving errors. David City had 75.6% serving efficiency with 10 serving errors. Kristal Svehla was 10 of 11 with 5 service aces, Leah Keithley was 7 of 8 with a service ace, Karlie Hansen was 7 of 8, Stormy Poast was 4 of 5 with a service ace, Dream Daugherty was 4 for 4, and Cadynce Stockamp was 3 for 6. Leah Keithley had 6 set assists and Cadynce Stockamp had 3 set assists.
Vs. Ashland-Greenwood
A-G 25-25-25 3
LVSS 22-15-16 0
LVSS gave Ashland-Greenwood a tough first set as they fell 22-25. But Ashland-Greenwood took the next two sets 25-15 and 25-16 to sweep the match 3-0.
Dream Daugherty led the team with 34 attacks at the net with 11 kills. Kristal Svehla had 15 attacks with 4 kills. Grace Schlueter had 2 blocks (one solo), Dream Daugherty and Sophia Vacha each had a block assist.
Karlie Hansen had 15 Digs and Dream Daugherty had 14 digs. Stormy Poast had 15 serve receives and Dream Daugherty had 14.
LVSS had 83.3 serving efficiency with 9 serving errors. Ashland-Greenwood had 91.7 serving efficiency with 6 serving errors. Dream Daugherty was 14 for 14 with 4 service aces, Karlie Hansen was 11 for 11, and Kristal Svehla was 11 of 12 with a service ace. Leah Keithley had 13 set assists.
Next
The Lady Raiders will be traveling to Dodge on Thursday (09-17). On Saturday (9/19) they will be hosting a quad with Homer, Schuyler and Yutan starting at 8:30. Tuesday (9/22) LVSS will travel to Humphrey for a triangular with Humphrey/LHF and West Point-Beener.
